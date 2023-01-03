Film detailing technology's impact on teen mental health to be screened Thursday

Will James Middle School will host a free screening of a new documentary film detailing the relationship between technology and student mental health for parents Thursday evening.

The film “Screenagers: Next Chapter” will be presented to parents, students and faculty to inform them of the science behind today’s teens’ emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and what can be done to help them manage stress, anxiety, and depression.

The film will be shown in the Will James library Jan. 5th at 6:30 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their children and all community members are welcome to attend.

The film follows “Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age,” which was released in 2016 and explored the impact of screen technology on kids and offered parents and families proven solutions. The sequel shows director Delany Ruston’s experiences with her teenaged children struggling with their emotional wellbeing before coming to understand these challenges and how parents and educators can empower teens and build emotional agility, communication savvy, and stress resilience.

The film also follows other personal stories of families from an array of backgrounds with a spectrum of emotional challenges and showcases approaches in schools today that provide strategies relevant beyond the classroom setting.

Interwoven into the stories are insights from brain researchers, psychologists, and thought leaders that reveal evidence-based ways to support youth mental wellness. The impact of social media and other screen time is incorporated in all the topics raised in "Screenagers," how it may be impacting teens’ mental health, and what can be done to help foster youth in the face of struggles.

“Screenagers” uses a model of distribution where the film is seen only in community settings. The idea behind this model is to bring everyone together to start a conversation about how screen time impacts their lives and what they can do about it. Parents, students, educators, PTAs, religious organizations, medical practices, and workplace groups can book their own screenings of the films at screenagersmovie.com.