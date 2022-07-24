Flood damage limits equine services in Absarokee

Stillwater Veterinary Clinic is one of many properties along the Stillwater River that suffered significant damage from June’s catastrophic flooding, but the losses here leave a particular gap in the Absarokee area going forward — that is in the form of a lack in equine care.

“Over there was what we called ‘The Horse Motel’ since we’re typically breeding mares this time of the year,” Veterinarian Jesse Olson said pointing to a washed-out horse pasture.

The flooding resulted in significant damage to the clinic’s equine breeding program located roughly 12 feet behind the main clinic. Horse stables, corrals and pens were lost or severely damaged. Much of the land is still covered in water or debris.

Stillwater Veterinary Clinic isn’t the only veterinarian in Absarokee, but it is the only one that offers an array of specialized equine and cattle health services like reproductive and preventative care, as well as dental services. They are also the only clinic in the town to staff multiple practitioners and are often the only option in the area for emergency veterinary treatment at any time of day or night.

The clinic had to remain closed for a week until water levels around the main buildings receded and all the damages were assessed. All the animals at the clinic were transported safely to available cattle pens away from the river and a private ranch south of town. Clients were notified shortly thereafter and were able to retrieve their animals.

“It was really more of a hardship to our clients and those who needed those services then,” Olson said when considering the total damages to the business.

Despite the damages to their horse treatment infrastructure, Stillwater Veterinary Clinic was able to preserve its main clinic buildings by placing concrete berms along their exterior walls to divert flood water. Other local clinics in Absarokee were less affected by flood waters mostly because they are not as close to the river. But services at those clinics were still temporarily unavailable as the owners’ contended with their own private property flooding.

After reopening roughly a week after the floods began, Stillwater Vet Clinic was able to offer all of its services again aside from their decimated equine breeding program. The nearest veterinary clinics offering similar services is All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Big Timber, Bridger Veterinarian Clinic, and the Alpine Veterinary Service in Billings. All are roughly an hour’s drive from Absarokee.

Despite the premature end to their breeding season, the timing of the floods could have been worse.

“We actually kind of lucked out since this is when the season starts to taper,” Olson said.

With breeding season winding down and the river still running high, the clinic’s focus now is to rebuild. Olson has been in touch with FEMA, the USDA and the Army Corps of Engineers to explore potential flood relief options available to them. As with many other homes and businesses applying for funding, the timetable for repairs is currently up in the air.

“I was told that to repair it myself would cost anywhere between 500,000 to a million dollars,” Olson said. “So we’re just going through the process of exploring our options.”