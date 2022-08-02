Flood relief centers open across yellowstone county

Additional flood assistance centers became available across Yellowstone County this week to assist homeowners, renters, and business owners affected by June’s severe flooding.

A Disaster Recovery Center, jointly operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (DES), opened Wednesday at United Way of Yellowstone County and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The office will be staffed by representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and DES to explain the different disaster assistance programs and help eligible residents apply for aid. Previously opened centers in Carbon and Park counties are still available to flood victims.

Two Mobile Registration Intake Centers also opened this week in Yellowstone County and will have Disaster Survivor Assistance teams onsite helping with applications, inquiries, updates, and referrals. One center is located at the Laurel Fire Department, and the other at the Worden Fire Station. Both will be open for four days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the Laurel Center open Monday through Thursday and the Worden center open Friday through Tuesday, but closed on Sunday.

"The Individual Assistance declaration for Yellowstone County is just over a week old and everyone who was affected in the county may not have heard they could be eligible for assistance through FEMA and the SBA," said FEMA Public Affairs Specialist Anthony Mayne That is why we have those short term MRICs in area, to facilitate registration for those in the area."

After the aid was approved for Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services and Public Works departments conducted damage assessments of 62 homes that ranged from minor damage to completely destroyed under FEMA's Preliminary Damage Assessment Guide. Despite some properties getting classified as having "significant enough damage that the home is deemed a total loss," the overall damage in Yellowstone was minimal when compared to neighboring counties like Carbon and Stillwater. Yellowstone County Floodplain Manager Darin Swenson said most of the homes they inspected had flooded basements and crawlspaces along with a few first floor levels.

“A lot of bank, fences, irrigation systems got damaged but structure-wise, we didn’t notice that much significant damage,” he said. “I’m not saying that didn’t happen, but generally that’s what we saw.”

Yellowstone County DES Director KC Williams said that of the 63 homes they inspected, 36 already have valid Individual Assistance registrations for disaster relief. Further inspections will be done by FEMA workers rather than the county, but he is encouraging residents to reach out to them now that the resources are available.

"They shouldn't wait for someone to contact them," he said. "They should contact FEMA directly."

It's not necessary to go to one of the centers in-person to apply for assistance. FEMA teams at the mobile centers estimate that roughly 25% of applications have been from door-to-door inspections with the rest being done predominately over the phone or online. Additionally, a FEMA mobile app is available on Android or Apple smartphones.

The Individual Assistance designation means uninsured and underinsured residents, households and business owners may qualify for financial assistance and direct services. Services include the Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Disaster Legal Services, and financial assistance through the Individuals and Households Program.

According to Mayne, there have been 736 valid Individual Assistance registrations with FEMA disbursing more than $2 million in assistance to Montanans and the SBA has approved more than $5 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses as of August 3. FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has assisted a total of 499 survivors and paid out more than $2.8 million as of August 1. Despite the minimal damage compared to other areas in Montana or what residents might think is minimal, they are still encouraged by FEMA to apply for as much relief as they can. Mayne added that applicants oftentimes get approved for relief funding that they assume they wouldn’t qualify for or that they were unaware of.

“Call us, we're here, let the agency tell you no,” he said. “It doesn’t cost anything but a little time.”

The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance is August 29.

To apply online, visit disasterassistance.gov, or call 800-621-3362.