The Billings Fire Department's Chris Surace, left, and Mark Rickbeil, from Rescue 2, set up cliff and confined space rescue equipment at Stockman Bank on King Avenue West on Saturday. The display was one of several during the Food for Billings Kids food drive to provide food for Billings area students.
Photo; Food for Kids Billings
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
