Former U.S. Congressman Ron Marlenee dies at 84

Ron Marlenee, the former Republican congressman credited with launching the modern Montana GOP, died Sunday in Bozeman. He was 84.
Back when Montana had two House districts, Marlenee, a farmer and rancher from the northeastern Montana town of Scobey, ruled the east. He served eight terms in the U.S. House, and is still Montana’s longest-serving Republican congressman. Along the way, he helped launch the careers of former Republican Sen. Conrad Burns and Rep. Denny Rehberg and Bureau of Land Management Director Cy Jamison.
“When Ron got elected to the U.S. Congress, there was only one other statewide Republican in office and that was Sonny Omholt, our Republican auditor for years and years. And Ron was the only federally elected Republican,” said John Brenden, a long-time Marlenee friend. “So, it was pretty lonely up there. And Ron got elected the year Jimmy Carter won the presidency and the Democrats won big across the United States.”
Brenden and Marlenee were both from Scobey. Brenden liked to joke that they’d flipped a coin to see which of them would run for office and Marlenee lost. Brenden became chairman of the Montana Republican Party.
Marlenee branded himself as an auctioneer who spoke with a farm-frankness about federal policies that didn’t sit well with conservative rural Montana. There were echoes of that political style in the 1988 Republican U.S. Senate challenger, Conrad Burns, an auctioneer and radio personality who unseated Democrat John Melcher. Where Burns went on become the first Montana Republican re-elected to the U.S. Senate, Marlenee's tenure was cut short by the 1990 U.S. Census, which cost the state a congressional district.
“He was one of those conservatives that, ‘here’s what you see and here’s what you get,’ kind of the plain talker, straight shooter. He was stubborn, but he was very honest and very fair,” said Cy Jamison, who cut his teeth as a Marlenee staffer on Department of Interior issues and later became director of the BLM. “One of the things he told me was ‘If you make a public position, you stick with it. And even if you’re wrong, you better have a damn good reason for changing it and you better do your homework good. And sometimes it’s just better to stay wrong and admit it.’ ”
In 1992, Melcher and Western Montana Democratic Rep. Pat Williams competed for Montana’s at-large U.S. House seat. Williams won with 50.4% of the vote. A Washington Post article about Montana’s 1992 House race described Marlenee as barrel-chested, “hard-assed cattle rancher from the Plains who liked to cuff around bureaucrats, Indians and the Sierra Club.” He had a reputation for calling environmentalists “prairie fairies.” Marlenee was punctuating his Second Amendment political statements with an Uzi at least 23 years before Texas Sen. Ted Cruz fried political bacon on the hot barrel of an AR-15 rifle.
Two years later, Williams won 48.6% of the vote to defeat former Marlenee staffer Jamison in a three-candidate race, but chose not to run again. Republicans have won every election for the at-large House Seat since 1996.
The at-large Montana House seat created after the 1990 census was the largest district ever created by population. It put Montana at an extreme disadvantage as the state’s only district has always been a few thousand people shy of having twice as many people as the nation’s smallest House Districts.
Former Rep. Denny Rehberg said he learned how to successfully campaign for Montana’s at-large district by working on Marlenee’s campaigns for the Eastern District. Not only that, but Rehberg managed Burns’ 1988 campaign against Melcher according to lessons learned campaigning for Marlenee.
“He taught me a lot about Montana. He was so cheap, because campaigns were cheap back then, and so for the first few years I traveled Montana on his behalf living in my camper. I had a camper shell and then I’d go into houses and shower up, things like that,” Rehberg said. “It gave me appreciation for the distance between places like Billings and Scobey, Ekalaka and other places that I’d never thought of. Ingomar, Jordan. He gave me the opportunity to travel and learn about Montana and the fact that we have 56 counties and they each have their own unique personality and culture and history. That’s what Ron was really big on, was getting to know the community and the people within the community.”
After Congress, Marlenee became the director of legislative affairs for Safari Club International.
Later, Marlenee played a role in advancing corporate spending in Montana elections. Western Tradition Partnership, a Colorado group organized under the 501 ( C ) (4) tax code of the Internal Revenue Service, targeted candidates in Montana primaries in 2008 and 2010 without disclosing who its donors were.
Marlenee and former state Rep. John Sinrud, R-Bozeman were involved with the Montana organization of WTP’s Montana affiliate.
Western Tradition Partnership called itself “a grassroots organization dedicated to ‘Rediscovering America’s National Treasure’ by promoting responsible natural resource development, private property rights and multiple use of and access to public lands.” It became the face of “dark money” politics in Montana.
Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices later prosecuted several state politicians for illegally coordinating with WTP. The prosecutions never implicated Marlenee.
