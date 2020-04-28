Former U.S. Congressman Ron Marlenee dies at 84

The at-large Montana House seat created after the 1990 census was the largest district ever created by population. It put Montana at an extreme disadvantage as the state’s only district has always been a few thousand people shy of having twice as many people as the nation’s smallest House Districts.

“He taught me a lot about Montana. He was so cheap, because campaigns were cheap back then, and so for the first few years I traveled Montana on his behalf living in my camper. I had a camper shell and then I’d go into houses and shower up, things like that,” Rehberg said. “It gave me appreciation for the distance between places like Billings and Scobey, Ekalaka and other places that I’d never thought of. Ingomar, Jordan. He gave me the opportunity to travel and learn about Montana and the fact that we have 56 counties and they each have their own unique personality and culture and history. That’s what Ron was really big on, was getting to know the community and the people within the community.”