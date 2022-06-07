 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Fishing Jamboree Saturday at Lake Josephine

Riverfront fishing

A Youth Fishing Jamboree is being offered at Lake Josephine on June 16.

 LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff

The Billings Kiwanis Club is sponsoring its annual Fishing Jamboree, free to children ages 5-12, at Lake Josephine at Riverfront Park on Saturday, June 11. Hours for the jamboree will be 9 a.m. until noon, to be followed by a barbecue featuring hamburgers and hot dogs.

Children will be provided fishing instruction, fishing poles if needed, live bait, and an Audubon Nature Program. No fishing license is required. All fish caught will be recorded and released. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Kids may sign up at Cabela's, the Billings Family YMCA, or online at billingskiwanis.org.

Other sponsors for the event include Cabela's, Montana Pikemasters, the Heights Kiwanis Club, the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department, the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, Pryor Creek Bait Company, and the Hagen Printing Company.

Sponsors encourage the children to wear outdoor clothes that cover their arms and legs to ward off mosquitos, headgear, and fishing equipment if they have it.

