 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraiser to teen cancer patient is Oct. 10

Fundraiser to teen cancer patient is Oct. 10

Kariana

Jinguji

A fundraiser for Karianna Jinguji, the 19-year-old daughter of David and Kristen Jinguji, will be Oct. 10, 3 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane.

There will be live music by John Roberts and y Plan Blanco, along with a corn hole tournament, horse shoes, auctions, food trucks, beer and drinks.

Jinguji was diagnosed in 2015 with an extremely rare form of thyroid cancer. There is no cure for her type of cancer. She has undergone surgeries and treatments mostly in Houston, Texas. This has taken a huge financial toll on the family.

The benefit will help cover some of the costs of treatment, travel and daily expenses for the family. Donations can be made at any Stockman Bank in care of the Karianna Kancer Benefit Fund.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Iconic film memorabilia go up for auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight
State & Regional

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight

Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News