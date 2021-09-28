Fundraiser to teen cancer patient is Oct. 10

A fundraiser for Karianna Jinguji, the 19-year-old daughter of David and Kristen Jinguji, will be Oct. 10, 3 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane.

There will be live music by John Roberts and y Plan Blanco, along with a corn hole tournament, horse shoes, auctions, food trucks, beer and drinks.

Jinguji was diagnosed in 2015 with an extremely rare form of thyroid cancer. There is no cure for her type of cancer. She has undergone surgeries and treatments mostly in Houston, Texas. This has taken a huge financial toll on the family.

The benefit will help cover some of the costs of treatment, travel and daily expenses for the family. Donations can be made at any Stockman Bank in care of the Karianna Kancer Benefit Fund.

