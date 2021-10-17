Gallatin County at heart of congressional districting dispute

When the Census results first came in, Republicans were making the argument that what was important for drawing congressional districts wasn’t whether the districts were competitive, but rather whether the populations were equal not only now, but 10 years from now.

As research analyst Evan Wilson told Lee Montana Newspapers in August “If you’re going to keep these districts 50-50 equal, the best way to do that going forward is to capture some of that growth that’s occurring in the state and make sure it’s represented in these districts.”

Testifying before the Districting and Apportionment Commission, Republicans have persistently testified for balanced district populations and against drawing districts that are competitive.

“If you go down this road of competitive, you’ve go so many variables that it just becomes untenable,” said Terry Nelson, of the Montana GOP Redistricting Committee. Nelson was testifying before the Commission on Oct 12. He said looking at election results in four of the past five general elections there were wins by Democratic candidates, which is true, though Republicans swept every statewide office in 2020 and all but one office in 2016.