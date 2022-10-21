Gianforte discusses legislative health care agenda during Billings visit

Montanans’ medical expenses should be more transparent upfront, Gov. Greg Gianforte said during a Friday stop in Billings, promising to make the issue a priority in the 2023 Legislature.

Gianforte said he’s already working with lawmakers to craft more affordable and transparent health care options. He made the comments after touring the construction site of the Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“We want to increase medical billing transparency. What if before a procedure, you knew what you'd have to pay? What if your provider or your insurer provided you with a cost estimate? We must ensure Montanans will have access to important pricing information prior to receiving services,” Gianforte said. “With greater transparency on costs in advance, Montanans can make better health care decisions that work for them and their family.”

The governor said the transparency plan would require some help from the federal government in the shape of market-based reforms, which have for years been at the base of the Republican counter response to the now 12-year-old Affordable Care Act. Typically, the proposals focus on shifting away from government intervention and subsidies in healthcare, allowing private business to come up with alternatives.

One of the alternatives offered by Gianforte earlier in the day during a segment with conservative talk radio host Aaron Flit was direct primary care, in which individuals, without the involvement of insurance, make monthly payments for primary care rather than being billed for individual services. In return, those paying in receive care relating to their general health, prevention, and common illness. Direct Primary Care is something Gianforte has long advocated for and Montana law has accommodated.

The governor also touched on the work of Montana’s government and Congressional delegation to eliminate barriers for telehealth, which has saved rural residents time and money delivering health services in communities that otherwise may have little to no professional care.

On transparency, Gianforte said the point is to make sure people know what the costs are and who will pay those costs. He likened it to knowing the true cost when buying a pickup truck.

“I wouldn't expect to go off the lot without knowing what it's going to cost. We have many medical procedures that cost a lot more than a pickup truck does. And yet, it's hard to understand what it costs and who's paying for it. So increased transparency allows patients to work with their medical provider to make the right choice for themselves,” Gianforte said. “I think it applies across the whole spectrum, as well, both prescription drugs as well as medical services. And I look forward to working with the Legislature to figure out what's right for Montana, in conjunction with our medical community as well.”

The Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine should benefit Montanans by producing medical staff who train in Billings and choose to remain in Montana after graduating. Medical professionals tend to remain in the communities where they learn, Gianforte said. Montana needs more medical professionals.

Gianforte opened his comments by recognizing a shooting in the emergency room of Billings Clinic last weekend and the trauma inflicted on medical workers on shift at the time. A woman being treated at the ER shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, pulled a gun on herself, firing one round into her head before a Billings Police officer shot her. The woman survived. Even as officers arrived, the woman allegedly picked up the handgun and ignored commands to stop.

“What happened Sunday night was troubling and traumatic,” Gianforte said. “It’s a reminder that our health care workers are on the frontlines, every day, serving our communities. They see patients, as well as their friends and family, at their most vulnerable, and it takes a toll on them…. No nurse or doctor or provider should fear for their wellbeing simply by showing up for work and doing their best to care for patients.”