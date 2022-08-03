 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glendive Medical Center Foundation awards scholarships

  • 0

The Glendive Medical Center Foundation has awarded scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.

Trey Dschaak, of Wibaux, was selected for the $5,000 Sobotka Endowed Scholarship. He is pursuing his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and plans to practice family medicine in Glendive and Wibaux upon completion of his degree.

Shannell Weeding, of Circle, received the $1,000 MJB Nursing Scholarship. She worked at Glendive Medical Center for over 10 years as a CNA, LPN, RN, and CEN before deciding to continue her education. She is pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing through Purdue Global University, and plans to continue her practice in Eastern Montana upon graduation.

Darby Betterbausen, of Baker, received the Tina Brown Memorial Scholarship for $500. She is completing her Physician Assistant degree through Idaho State University, and hopes to practice in Eastern Montana after graduation.

People are also reading…

For more information about creating a pass-through scholarship, or establishing an endowment for a scholarship at GMC, contact Jaime Shanks in the Foundation office at 406-345-2627. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Crews with the Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 500 block of North 26th Street around 3:30. Until the crews determine the area to be safe, the road between Sixth Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North is closed to traffic. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World’s largest 'tetrapod exoskeleton' mech suit inspires new sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News