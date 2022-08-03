Glendive Medical Center Foundation awards scholarships

The Glendive Medical Center Foundation has awarded scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.

Trey Dschaak, of Wibaux, was selected for the $5,000 Sobotka Endowed Scholarship. He is pursuing his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and plans to practice family medicine in Glendive and Wibaux upon completion of his degree.

Shannell Weeding, of Circle, received the $1,000 MJB Nursing Scholarship. She worked at Glendive Medical Center for over 10 years as a CNA, LPN, RN, and CEN before deciding to continue her education. She is pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing through Purdue Global University, and plans to continue her practice in Eastern Montana upon graduation.

Darby Betterbausen, of Baker, received the Tina Brown Memorial Scholarship for $500. She is completing her Physician Assistant degree through Idaho State University, and hopes to practice in Eastern Montana after graduation.

For more information about creating a pass-through scholarship, or establishing an endowment for a scholarship at GMC, contact Jaime Shanks in the Foundation office at 406-345-2627.