The Goo Goo Dolls will headlines a show with Fitz and the Tantrums Sept. 15 in the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

The John Rzeznik-fronted Goo Goo Dolls were nominated for the Teen Choice Awards in 1999, and for Grammy Awards, in 1998 and 2000. Their songs “Name” and “Iris” were hits in 1995 and 1998.

Fitz and the Tantrums was described in 2011 by Rolling Stone magazine as “a band to watch.” The band’s former drummer, John Wicks, has lived in Missoula where he taught drumming at the University of Montana and ran a coffee shop.