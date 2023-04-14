A Republican effort making it more difficult for the public to challenge government decisions gained a new rallying cry Friday: “remember the Laurel gas-fired power plant.”

Senator Mark Noland, a Kalispell Republican had previously presented Senate Bill 557 as an unwinding of a state Supreme Court ruling against a would-be gold mine on the outskirts of Yellowstone National Park. Friday the lawmaker pivoted to calling for the bill’s passage to undo a District Court’s order against a permit issued to NorthWestern Energy for a gas-fired power plant near Laurel.

The power plant has faced several legal challenges, which the utility hasn’t won. Republicans have proposed several bills plowing a regulatory road for NorthWestern’s project. Local government control and state environmental enforcement are bill targets.

At issue is the Montana Environmental Policy Act, which spells out the process for evaluating the environmental risks of projects before they can be permitted. Republicans have long tried and failed to make not following the regulatory process impervious to legal challenge. SB 557 is the latest attempt, and it is playing out as construction at NorthWestern’s power plant has been ordered to stop until state officials address environmental issues they previously ignored, specifically greenhouse gas emissions and light pollution.

“In Part Senate Bill 557, is intended to address the Montana Supreme Court case Park County Environmental Council versus DEQ. And with the proposed amendment, addressing the very recent ruling of MEIC (Montana Environmental Information Center) versus DEQ,” Noland told the House Natural Resources Committee late Friday afternoon. “The courts invalidated amendments made to the Montana Environmental Policy Act, MEPA, in 2011 that were intended to confirm that MEPA was in fact a procedural act, not a substantive. The title itself says policy, not protection. The recent ruling (Laurel) invalidated an air quality permit, not based upon compliance with the Air Quality Act. But because the court determined the review of greenhouse gas emissions was inadequate. Even though those omissions are not a regulated substance.”

Although the court cases that inspired Noland’s bill both affirm the ability to sue the state for not following permitting procedure, and that greenhouse gases can be regulated, supporters of SB 557 have insisted the bill can counter both rulings.

Noland’s bill would make it more expensive to use the Montana Environmental Policy Act for redress. The U.S. Constitution forbids the creation of laws that violate the right to petition the government for redress of grievances. More than one bill proposed by Republican legislators and endorsed by the fossil fuel industry makes it more expensive to challenge government actions.

Senate Bill 557 would require anyone challenging a project to get a court injunction to stop it. Several legal costs would be transferred to the challenger, who would also be required to post a bond covering the lost wages and revenues of the project developer.

Opponents of the bill, including MEIC, describe the would-be law as a “pay to play” bill. Anne Hedges, MEIC director of policy and legislative affairs, told committee members that a new amendment to the bill preventing the state from regulating greenhouse gas emissions, appeared to violate the Montana Constitution.

“It says the right to a clean and healthful environment doesn't mean anything when it comes to climate, unless Congress says so, regardless of what the Montana constitution says. I think this runs afoul of the Montana Constitution because I don't think the Legislature gets to interpret the Montana Constitution,” Hedges said. “But just as a fundamental policy, I don't think we should be saying that the federal government gets to decide what the Montana Constitution means. I just think that that's misguided.”

Senate Bill 557 has nonprofit environmental groups like MEIC in its sights, attempting to make the right to redress particularly difficult. At its introduction the bill attempted to make money tax-exempt nonprofits spent on lawsuits taxable.

The Montana Environmental Policy Act is also the only place in Montana law requiring impacts to cultural and historical resources, fish and wildlife to be addressed, Hedges said. The bill also requires parties to prove ahead of legal discovery that there’s a likelihood they’ll prevail.

“You can't prove at the very beginning of your case that you're going to succeed because you haven't gathered all of the information from the agency on why it made the decision that it made,” Hedges said. “You can certainly think it's wrong. You can think the agency ignored all sorts of information. Over the course of litigation, things are learned, every party learns new things. You're saying that ‘you have to prove up front and basically the courtroom doors are barred to you unless you can prove your case before it starts. And you can post a bond. That puts you in financial Jeopardy.”

Several Park County residents turned out against the bill inspired by a state Supreme Court Ruling against Lucky Minerals, a Canadian company exploring for gold in the mountains 15 miles from Yellowstone National Park less than a decade ago.

The Lucky Minerals case was the first time industry attempted to use a 2011 law created to prevent lawsuits over the state not following MEPA permitting process. Opponents to Lucky’s gold exploration prevailed in that case, in which the state Supreme Court ruled the Montana Environmental Policy Act was essential to assuring state and federal environmental law was upheld. MEPA was procedural, the court ruled, but also essential for assuring the meat of environmental was enforced.

The first hearing of SB 557, which took place in the Senate, wasn’t notified to the public until the night before. At the time, the language of the bill wasn’t posted online for several hours. The 8 a.m. meeting the next morning caught opponents to Lucky’s gold exploration off-guard. But Park County residents turned out Friday.

“We know it's not over. And we have serious concerns about the effect active mining will have on our community,” said Barbara O’Grady of Gardiner. The Jardine settlement and mining area is just down the road. Locals are concerned about an economic collision between mining interests and Gardiner’s tourism-dependent businesses. “The mining season and the tourist season coincide. And the only way out of Jardine is through Gardiner on State Highway 89. So, a steady stream of haul trucks through town will compromise visitors’ enjoyment and access. Environmental justice and public participation are cornerstones of environmental policy. I know this from my career. As Montanans, we put our trust in DEQ to protect human health and the environment. But when communities recognize that something is amiss, we depend on our ability to hold DEQ accountable.”

As per usual, no committee action occurred on SB 557 immediately following Friday’s hearing.