GOP legislators try to retract Montana consumer advocate's Colstrip concerns

“The Counsel does not work for us; the Counsel is a constitutional office set up to represent basically the financial interests of consumers in rate-setting cases more than anything else. As to the question of this Committee directing the activities of the Consumer Counsel, what I was told when I came on was no, we do not do that, that is not our job and it wouldn’t be proper for us to do that. The way I have always looked at it - the power we have over the Counsel, as members of the Legislature, is that is if we really get mad at him we can go to the next session and cut his budget all to pieces by recommending to the Budget Committee that they do not deserve much money, but as far as coming to a Committee meeting and assigning them certain duties we simply, as I was given to understand, do not have that authority and probably shouldn’t have.”