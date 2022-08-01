 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grant funds available to repair damaged irrigation systems

  • 0
Gianforte

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senator Steve Daines tour flood devastation.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The grant application period for irrigation systems damaged by the recent flooding disaster will open Aug. 1.

Governor Greg Gianforte made $1.2 million available to impacted irrigators through an expedited grant application process.

On June 24, the governor directed the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to expedite a grant application for $1.2 million of unused irrigation funds to repair irrigation systems damaged by flooding. Funds were identified by the Infrastructure Advisory Commission and approved by the governor.

Grant limits are set at $250,000 per project and applications will be considered on a "first come, first serve" basis. These grants must be for agricultural irrigation projects that are eligible for ARPA Water and Sewer Funds.

Additional details and application directions are available at https://arpa-mtdnrc.hub.arcgis.com/pages/irrigation-grant-program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Crews with the Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 500 block of North 26th Street around 3:30. Until the crews determine the area to be safe, the road between Sixth Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North is closed to traffic. 

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects throughout the United States.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News