Grant funds available to repair damaged irrigation systems

The grant application period for irrigation systems damaged by the recent flooding disaster will open Aug. 1.

Governor Greg Gianforte made $1.2 million available to impacted irrigators through an expedited grant application process.

On June 24, the governor directed the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to expedite a grant application for $1.2 million of unused irrigation funds to repair irrigation systems damaged by flooding. Funds were identified by the Infrastructure Advisory Commission and approved by the governor.

Grant limits are set at $250,000 per project and applications will be considered on a "first come, first serve" basis. These grants must be for agricultural irrigation projects that are eligible for ARPA Water and Sewer Funds.

Additional details and application directions are available at https://arpa-mtdnrc.hub.arcgis.com/pages/irrigation-grant-program.