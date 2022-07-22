Guest shoots robber at downtown Billings motel

A man was arrested Friday afternoon by Billings Police after he was apparently shot by someone he was trying to rob.

A guest at the Lewis and Clark Inn near downtown Billings at 1709 First Avenue North told police he was confronted by man who approached him for a cigarette at about 3:45 p.m.

“A verbal argument ensued and the suspect pulled a knife and lunged at the guest,” Billing Police said in a tweet.

“The guest had an open carry (handgun) and he shot the suspect,” police said.

The suspect ran away but was caught nearby. He was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment, the tweet said.