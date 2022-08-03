 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H20 For Heroes is Saturday at Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs

 Jonathan Weiss

The H2O For Heroes bottled water collection drive at Firehouse Subs, 2950 King Ave. W., is back on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The bottled water drive helps equip first responder organizations and community groups with water supplies to support the area’s most vulnerable people.

Bring an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water to Firehouse Subs on Saturday and you will receive a medium sub of your choice.

Since the initiative’s inception in 2012, H2O For Heroes has donated more than 4 million water bottles across the country.

