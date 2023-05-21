Helena Democrat Kevin Hamm announced his candidacy for Montana’s Eastern U.S. House district this week.

Hamm, the chief operating officer of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph, said he’s running because Montanans in the Eastern District deserve an alternative to the conservative politics of incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale. Hamm described Rosendale as constantly voting against issues benefiting the district, like infrastructure.

However, it’s unclear whether Rosendale will seek a third term or make a second attempt to unseat U.S. Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat.

“I suspect he’s going to try to run for Senate against Tester. He’s certainly raising money like that’s his goal. You know, more power to him. Whatever Rosendale decides to do, I’m not worried about it,” Hamm said. “What I care about is actually representing the people of Montana. The big thing that’s happening in the Eastern District is not just the House race, but the state House, the state Senate races, all these county commission races. We need to make sure that reasonable, smart, understanding, caring voices are heard and are available for voters to choose.”

The Eastern District is a daunting challenge for Democrats. Rosendale won a comfortable 56% of the vote in 2022. Democrat Penny Ronning, of Billings, picked up 20% of votes in a field of four candidates, including Billings Independent Gary Buchanan, who picked up 21% of the vote.

Election data from 2010 to present shows that in five of the last eight U.S. House races, the margin of victory for GOP candidates over Democrats in the counties that now comprise the Eastern district has been greater than 20%. Only once was the margin closer than 15%.

But Hamm points to the 35,000 registered voters who didn’t cast a ballot in the U.S. House race in 2022. Those voters need to be reached, he said. Hamm was a candidate for Public Service Commission in 2022, a 49-year-old first-timer in a regional race running in a district favoring Republicans by a two-to-one margin. Hamm lost in the primary.

“You look at what’s out there, what’s needed, and you step up to the plate. I’m in a position where this is something that I’m really good at. I have a marketing background, I have a technology background, both of which are needed. The marketing for running the campaign, the technology for actually being in the House and getting some good thinking done about what’s happening, and how TikTok actually works.”

Montana had become the first state to ban TikTok the day before Hamm’s interview for this article. There is talk about a national ban, as well. Hamm said the ban on a particular app missed the real security and privacy risks of the internet.

“If you're going to worry about privacy, and you should be, privacy is important, don't get me wrong,” Hamm said. “But if you're going to worry about privacy, you worry about it with all technology, not just focused on one company because you’re xenophobic and want to punish.”

There are 18 months before the 2024 general election. Hamm said he will travel to every county in the district, to meet with voters.

"I got 18 months to get in front of these people. We've got three quarters of the counties in the state of Montana in my district. We have half the people and three quarters of the land. So, we've got a lot to do,” Hamm said. “But you know, the Democratic Party has just launched a new central committee, (in Sheridan County in northeast Montana). They're very energized, they're super excited to go. We've got a bunch of counties actually stepping up and being like, ‘No, we need to be better. We need to have a little more balance in the world. And so, that's, that's what it amounts to.”