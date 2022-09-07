 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hardin Public Schools under temporary lockdown Wednesday morning

  • 0

Hardin Public Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning after district faculty received a tip that a weapon was on one of the campuses.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hardin Primary, Middle, Intermediate and High Schools were all placed under lockdown while an investigation was conducted. Parents were alerted of the lockdown via an automated phone call. 

“It was not reported to us [the school district] so it took us a little bit of time,” Superintendent Chad Johnson said. “We thought out of safety we’d put our four in-town campuses on external lockdown as we investigated.”

No weapon was found during the investigation and investigators determined that the report was not credible. Classes resumed at all of the schools at approximately 11 am.

0 Comments
1
0
0
1
2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Steve Bannon indicted, will turn himself in over 'We Build the Wall' campaign fraud charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News