Hardin Public Schools under temporary lockdown Wednesday morning

Hardin Public Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning after district faculty received a tip that a weapon was on one of the campuses.

Hardin Primary, Middle, Intermediate and High Schools were all placed under lockdown while an investigation was conducted. Parents were alerted of the lockdown via an automated phone call.

“It was not reported to us [the school district] so it took us a little bit of time,” Superintendent Chad Johnson said. “We thought out of safety we’d put our four in-town campuses on external lockdown as we investigated.”

No weapon was found during the investigation and investigators determined that the report was not credible. Classes resumed at all of the schools at approximately 11 am.