Harlo Music Project festival begins June 25

Harlo Music Project’s first of two summer music festivals is Saturday, June 25 featuring high-energy Texas alt-rock band The Unlikely Candidates as headliner. Part 1 includes five stellar Montana bands that fall somewhere in the realm of synth-pop, electro-soul and alt-rock. The work of these artists is an expanse of unique, thought-provoking and undoubtedly danceable tunes, says the project’s co-founder and producer, Kendra Schmidt.

HMP Part 2 is on Saturday, Aug. 13 with national attention-grabbers Pecos & the Rooftops at the helm. Part 2 will boast rock numbers, memory-evoking ballads, blue collar anthems and newly debuted roots country. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Food and drink vendors will include: Gally’s Brewing Company, Poky Smoky BBQ, Two Dot Bar & Grill, Dean’s Dogs, Loco Creek Grill, Montana Melt, and The Waffle Iron. Face Painting by Terri Porta, Lady Jo Boutique and Rimrock Flower Farm will also take part. Attendees can camp at Chief Joseph Park (primary) and the Milwaukee Depot Museum grounds (overflow); both less than a mile from the venue. There is ample space and all camping is first-come, first-serve. RV spots with hookups are $20; spots without hookups are $10; and tent camping is only $7.

Tickets may be purchased online at harlomusicproject.com or at Gally’s Brewing Company in Harlowton. Children 12 and under get in free. Follow HMP on socials (@harlomusicproject) for updates and for more information visit harlomusicproject.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0