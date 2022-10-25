Havre Public Schools superintendent's death a shock to district

HAVRE - Havre Public Schools took the first steps to carry on with their school year following the death of Superintendent Craig Mueller over the weekend.

Mueller, 50, died Saturday according to a statement by the Havre Public School District. The next day, the district’s administration, board, chair and vice-chair met to determine what immediate actions to take in the wake of their loss.

It was decided then that classes would be cancelled Monday for all of its schools. Counselors and grief specialists were made available to students and staff who required assistance.

Classes resumed Tuesday, but district board chair Curtis Smeby said shock and sadness is still being felt throughout the district and community.

“He [Mueller] would have wanted us to move forward as best we can so that’s what we’re doing,” he said. “But everyone here is still struggling.”

Hill County sheriff and coroner Jaimie Ross said Tuesday in an email to the Gazette the cause and manner of death is not yet known but that they don't suspect foul play. The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent Brad Moore said Mueller’s death came as a surprise to everyone who had recently worked with him and that no one noticed or suspected anything unusual.

“100% total, complete shock,” he said when everyone learned of his passing.

Moore agreed on Sunday to act as the district’s acting superintendent on an interim basis. The board of trustees held a moment of silence for Mueller during a special board meeting Tuesday and planned to determine a proper course of action for the remainder of the school year during its next regular meeting on Nov. 8.

Moore said he doesn’t expect day-to-day operations to change significantly at this time despite the sudden change in leadership.

“There’s not too much time between now and our next board meeting so I think I’ll be able to handle things until they make a decision,” he said.

Mueller had been involved with the Havre school district over the past ten years, starting with his tenure as Havre High School's principal in 2011. He would accept the position of assistant superintendent for Havre Public Schools in 2015. He would go on to earn his Superintendent endorsement from Montana State University in 2016 and become the district's interim superintendent in 2020 and then its permanent superintendent in 2021.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois State University in 1994, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from National Louis University in 1997 and a Master of Education in Leadership and Administration from Northern Illinois University in 2007.

Mueller was described by Moore as the ultimate professional who always did what was best for the students. Smeby echoed this saying he will be remembered for his strong leadership, his ability to get along with everybody regardless of circumstances and his involvement with the community of Havre.

“He’s never going to get replaced,” he said. “Havre’s a strong district and we’ll continue that tradition in his honor going forward."

Funeral services for Mueller will be held on Nov. 2 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home. A mass will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the St. Patrick's Church. A burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3rd, 2022, at 12:15 PM at the St. Vincent's Cemetery.