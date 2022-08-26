Heights residents complain about neighbor crime, prompting a response from Billings police chief

Repeated complaints from neighbors about a troubled house on their block of Dorothy Lane in the Billings Heights prompted a rare, personal response from the chief of police.

The neighbors have attended Billings City Council meetings for the last month and spoken during the public comment period, expressing their anger and frustration over what they see as an indifferent police response to their complaints about the house on their street.

"It's not safe," Jacque Garcia told council members at the beginning of August. "It should be safe. There's constant traffic in front of our house from drug dealers."

Husband and wife Wes and Amber Dunn, who live next door to the problem property, describe it as a drug house and told council members they were worried for their safety and the safety of their children.

"We've been harassed with fireworks shot at our home," she said. "Please don't let my child or family become another one of your statistics."

Concerned about the problems the neighbors described, council members Jennifer Owen and Roy Neese, who represent the Heights, helped organize a neighborhood meeting attended by St. John, representatives from Billings Code Enforcement, the city attorney's office and the county attorney's office, along with other elected officials and a board trustee from School District 2.

The group met for two hours and listened to neighbors describe the problem and their frustrations with the perceived lack of action from the police department and the county attorney's office.

"It was quite obvious the complainants are frustrated with the system and believe nobody cares or will help them," St. John wrote in his response. "It was also obvious that they don't understand the system nor the limitations of the (criminal justice) system."

St. John explained that he sympathizes with the neighbors and that he's as eager as they are to get the situation resolved.

"But (we) must do so within the constraints of the law," he wrote. The neighbor about whom they've complained "still has rights and is entitled to due process."

Police have responded to calls from Dorothy Lane residents 38 times this year. Officers have served two "SWAT supported" search warrants on the house about which neighbors have complained. They've arrested the homeowner for possession of drugs.

Earlier this year the homeowner was arrested on a bond warrant, which was reduced in District Court, St. John said. The man was released two days later.

Additionally, city code enforcement has gotten involved. The home in which the man lives is in partial disrepair and has violated city code.

"There is no question that (the neighbor) and his property have been problematic," St. John said. "Nobody deserves a neighbor involved in criminal activity nor that fails to keep up their property."

The problem that officers have encountered is the form of the complaints from the unhappy neighbors. St. John described them as ambiguous and said they ranged from complaints that cars were parked in front of their homes to the amount of people coming and going from the problem house.

In response to the Dorothy Lane complaints and similar criticisms from South Side residents regarding a handful of properties there, the city has created a Problem Property and Crime Strike Force.

The task force is comprised of law enforcement officials, code enforcement officers, the fire marshal, municipal court representatives and animal control. They'll work to create a system to identify and deal with nuisance properties, looking at city code and state law that could be adjusted or changed to make that task easier.

"Their charge is resolve problem properties, educate property owners, prevent future problems and work with the impacted community...with a sense of urgency to improve the safety of neighborhoods," city administrator Chris Kukulski wrote in his weekly report.