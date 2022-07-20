 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hi-Line tornado on Monday produced 120 mph winds, reports NWS

The powerful and highly destructive storm that swept across the tiny hi-Line farming community of Glentana earlier this week did produce a tornado, the National Weather Service in Glasgow said in a Wednesday statement.

The Valley County tornado was rated as EF-2, according to the Weather Service. It touched down for nine minutes Monday evening, and cut a path of destruction eight miles long. The average width of the path was about 450 yards.

No injuries were reported.

The peak wind speed was measured at 120 mph. By comparison, EF-3 tornados have wind speeds up to 165 mph, EF-4s up to 200 mph and EF-5s with wind speeds greater than 200 mph.

Glentana Storm Damage

An aerial photograph shows the damage to farms in Glentana, Montana Tuesday. A tornado and high-winds storm tore through the small farming community Monday night causing massive damage to homes, barns, tractors and farms.

“The tornado touched down 5.5 miles southwest of Glentana at 5:47 p.m., moving northeast and directly impacting the town of Glentana at 5:53 p.m.,” the weather service said in its report.

Several blue spruce trees were uprooted, and several grain hopper bins, some garages and farm machine buildings were destroyed, the report continued. The Glentana Hall’s metal roof peeled off, multiple pieces of farm equipment were damaged and as many as 12 power poles were snapped.

The tornado lifted at 5:56 p.m. about 2.5 miles northwest of Glentana. The storm investigation continues with coordination from local emergency management agencies, the Weather Service said.

Some farmers reported parts of their equipment flung half a mile from their homes. Pictures of the destruction show farmhouses and buildings torn to pieces.

Glentana Storm Damage

Sean Heavey, a storm-chaser and professional photographer based in Glasgow, said he was following the storm since 3 p.m. as it was developing in Montana's remote northeast corner.

As the weather worsened, he saw a wall of tumbleweeds flying across the road around four feet in the air. Rain pounded onto his car faster than his windshield wipers could clear off, and his car’s door was nearly ripped from its hinges when he stepped out to get a photo of the clouds sweeping the prairie.

Glentana Strom Damage

Later, Heavey said he talked to people at the heart of the damage while he captured the scenes. He heard about a woman whose roof was torn from her house as she ran down the stairs. A man allegedly took cover beneath a truck before it began to roll, and he had to run to a combine harvester to hide instead.

Glentana Storm Damage

Glentana Storm Damage

Photographs captured Tuesday show the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm that tore through the small northeast Montana community of Glentana …

