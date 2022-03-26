High natural gas prices persist for Montana homeowners

It's been a rough year for Montana home heating costs, with monthly natural gas prices 30% to 84% higher than the five-year average. Analysts say prices aren’t likely to reset anytime soon.

Customers of Montana utilities were put on notice last November that natural gas prices would spike somewhere between 47% and 62%, those numbers were based on estimates offered by utilities to the Montana Public Service Commission. One month after that warning, December natural gas prices had more than doubled for Montana Dakota Utility customers compared to the same month a year earlier. December’s price was a record high for customers of MDU, which is the primary natural gas provider for Billings and Eastern Montana. By March, customers were still paying 49% more than they were a year earlier, according to data submitted to the PSC.

NorthWestern Energy’s rates were consistently 40% to 46% higher from October through February. Although rates were lining up better with prices from a year earlier as April approached, one thing to note is that rates in April 2021 were more than double rates for the same month in 2020.

“The main reason for the continued higher prices is twofold,” said Mark Hanson, MDU spokesman. “Demand and production has held steady across the country, more demand than supply, and the 2021-‘22 heating season was colder than last heating season in the U.S.”

United States gas producers churned out about 100 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, Hanson said, an amount similar to the previous year. Meanwhile, U.S. consumption was about 110.5 billion cubic feet per day-- about 14% higher than the previous year.

The increase in heating prices has been challenging for low-income families in Billings, said Stacy Brown, executive director of Family Service, which works to prevent hunger, homelessness and poverty in the greater Billings area.

“I think we’ve seen requests for assistance increase, not just because the cost of utilities is going up, but because the cost of everything else is going up at the same time,” Brown said. A family that could previously afford groceries, might now be seeking supplemental groceries so they have money available to spend on heating their homes, or gas for their car.

Statewide, the requests for low-income energy assistance aid through the state have been trending down for several years. There were 40,000 people living in homes receiving energy assistance in the winter of 2018-2019, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. So far this winter that number is down to 27,840, though the application period isn’t over.

NorthWestern Energy rates for March were in line with rates a year earlier, but prices heading into April are increasing 10.92%, according to monthly rate adjustments filed with the PSC. Still, the April rate is lower than it was in April 2020, said NorthWestern’s Jo Dee Black.

“The April 2022 gas supply rate is 5.8% lower than the April 2021 gas supply rate. A NorthWestern Energy residential natural gas customer who uses 100 therms of natural gas a month will have a bill in April this year that is $3.74 lower than their bill in April a year ago,” Black said. A customer using that much gas in April will pay $4.58 more than they did in March.

That spring 2021 spike in natural gas prices serves as the beginning of what’s been a year-long undoing of bargain basement rates dating back to 2016. The price increase starts with the Texas freeze in February 2021. Temperatures dropped to 2 below-zero. Texas power plants not insulated for extreme cold shut down and 246 people died for lack of heat or electricity.

But something else happened in the freeze, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration: Texas natural gas wells froze up, which is no small matter because Texas accounts for 26% of U.S. natural gas production. It’s the water and other impurities in the raw gas that freeze in wellheads and gas lines. The crimp in U.S. production happened right as Americans were turning up their thermostats.

The next big issue was storage. Natural gas providers spend the warmer half of the year, when heating demand is lower, putting gas into storage, although power plants burning gas to electrify air conditioners can work against the availability of gas for storage. In the colder months, the stored gas is tapped to keep up with customer demand.

But storage heading into the fall of 2021 was lower than the previous year, in part because natural gas demand coming out of the first 12 months of the pandemic was increasing faster than production. That trend is continuing into 2022, explained EIA’s Chris Higginbotham.

“According to the Natural Gas Weekly Update we released yesterday, U.S. natural gas storage is 21% lower than the year-ago level and 17% lower than the five-year (2017–2021) average for this week. Increased demand with lower-than-average storage puts upward pressure on prices,” Higginbotham said.

There’s another factor driving demand, which is exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas. By July 2021, the United States was exporting record levels of liquefied natural gas, about 9.8 billion cubic feet per day, an increase of 42% from the previous year, which was also a record year for LNG exports, according to EIA. Much of the increase was related to increased demand from Asia and Europe because of storage drawdowns during cold winter weather and because of the economic revival related to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

And LNG demand is high again in 2022, with European demand driven by sanctions on Russian gas being the wildcard. EIA expects LNG exports to be 16% higher this year, which would be the third record year in a row.

But the sky isn’t the limit for U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas, said David R. Braziel, analyst for RBN Energy, which publishes the Daily Energy Post. Infrastructure limits will act like a cap on growth.

“I really believe that the impact of what’s going in Russia and Ukraine can have on us is really capped by the amount of export capacity that we have,” Braziel said. “U.S. exporters are already trying to take advantage of that arbitrage as much as they possibly can to help satisfy the global supply shortfall.”

There are not only limits to export facilities in the United States, but in Europe they need more capacity to convert LNG back to a deliverable state. And they need pipelines from ports to deliver the gas.

There is enough natural gas in shale basins to produce gas priced more cheaply than what many people pay, Braziel said, but the infrastructure to get to end-markets might be too constrained.

“The poster-child for this recently has been Mountain Valley Pipeline which would allow more cheap Appalachia gas to serve markets along the Atlantic coast and further south, but it's recently been put on ice due to continued opposition and challenges,” Braziel said. “Lack of adequate gas supplies can lead to some unattractive alternatives like, for example, burning fuel oil in New England as an alternative to natural gas. As U.S. and international gas demand increases, insufficient access to supply could be a big stumbling block.“

EIA expects natural gas production will catch up with consumer demand over time, but the short term outlook favors higher prices.

