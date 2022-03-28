High school graduates awarded the Youth Serve Montana Scholarship

HELENA - The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) are pleased to announce 83 Montana high school seniors have been awarded a $1,200 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship. Eastern Montana students awarded the scholarship, their graduating high schools and their future colleges include:

Lea Aye, Powder River County District High School, MSU Northern

Madison Bachmeier, Havre High School, Montana State University

Zoe Belinda, Red Lodge High School, The University of Montana

Bailey Binando, Red Lodge High School, Montana State University

Brooke Binando, Red Lodge High School, Montana State University

Ryan Dolan, Billings West High, The University of Montana

Ahna Eisenbraun, Rapelje High School, MSU Billings

Olivia Fletes, Home School, MSU Northern

Katherine Glennie, Harlowton High School, Montana State University

Siera Guffey, Fromberg High School, City College-MSUB

Gabriel Headley, Billings Senior High, The University of Montana

Makayla Kombol, Melstone High School, Montana Technological University

Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, The University of Montana

Isabella Mecklenburg, Fergus High School, The University of Montana

Paphada Phansombun, Fergus High School, Carroll College

Mackenzie Serrano, Roundup High School, Montana State University

Kate Simonson, Plentywood High School, The University of Montana

Kendall Stokes, Skyview High School, MSU Billings

Cole Taylor, Opheim High School, Montana State University

Marissa Ward, Dawson County High School, The University of Montana

Riley Werk, Hays Lodgepole High School, The University of Montana

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, the state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.

“We are excited to see another class of freshmen coming into Montana's colleges and universities equipped with the passion and skills for community engagement,” said Josh Vanek, executive director of MTCC. “As we emerge from COVID, these students embody the spirit of service on Montana campuses.”

Scholarship recipients completed at least 50 hours of volunteer service during the past year. Many awardees exceeded 75 and even 100 hours.

“We are proud of these outstanding students and offer our sincere gratitude for their service across Montana” said Kelly Cresswell, executive director of Reach Higher MT.

