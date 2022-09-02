Billings resident adopts, restores Canyon Creek Battle memorial

Dave Wanzenried hauled eight pickup loads of trash, everything from yard waste to furniture, off the small historic site north of Laurel dedicated in memory of the Canyon Creek Battle.

“I was stunned by what was there,” he said.

Wanzenried, a former state legislator, was unaware of the memorial until he pulled over about two years ago on a drive from his West End home. His education soon turned to action as he sought out the group that erected the shelter and three informational panels.

What he found surprised him. Most of the people behind the Friends of Canyon Creek were either dead or had left the area. So in June, Wanzenried decided to take it upon himself to see the site was repaired and maintained, in the process taking on the title of president of the Friends of Canyon Creek, Inc.

“I just felt the site had become a disgrace to the memory of the soldiers and Indians who had died there,” he said.

Battle

Sept. 13 will be the 145th anniversary of the skirmish between the Nez Perce Indians and the U.S. Army at Canyon Creek. In 1877, the roughly 750 tribespeople had been fleeing the Army since disagreements over the shrinking of their Washington state reservation. A month before arriving at Canyon Creek they had been attacked by the Army while camped in the Big Hole Valley. Despite casualties, the Nez Perce held off the offensive and successfully eluded the Army afterward by traveling through Yellowstone National Park.

The tribe, composed of several bands, was led by a variety of chiefs, including Looking Glass, Joseph and White Bird. They traveled south in hopes of finding refuge with their allies, the Crow Indians, before turning north and hoping to reach safety in Canada.

After Army trackers lost the Indian’s trail near the rugged Box Canyon along the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River near Sunlight Basin, Gen. Oliver Howard and his troops fell behind. In an attempt to cut off the Nez Perce, Col. Samuel Sturgis, of the Seventh Cavalry, had wrongly traveled toward the Shoshone River with artillery in tow before realizing he had been outmaneuvered.

Amid the confusion the Nez Perce managed to narrowly move ahead of Sturgis into Canyon Creek and establish sniper positions in the rocks to slow the Army’s advance, allowing the rest of their band to escape onto the plateau near present-day Molt.

Forrest Young, a 19-year-old who was employed by a logging camp as a hunter, ran into the Nez Perce before they crossed the Yellowstone River on their way to Canyon Creek. In a 1930 Billings Gazette article, he recounted his attempts to warn the Army, elude the Tribe and eventually watch the battle from a bluff.

“With the aid of the cannon the soldiers finally succeeded in dislodging the Indians from most of their vantage points and out of the sage brush flat,” the Gazette recounted. “Once a cannon ball hit a large rock, splitting it so that one part slid out at an angle from the rest. There were some Indians hiding behind this rock and they scurried out like rabbits.”

Young watched as a band of Crow Indians, who were working as scouts for the Army, surrounded one Nez Perce warrior, killed and scalped him. Three Army soldiers were killed in the skirmish and another 11 were wounded. Three Nez Perce warriors were killed.

Sturgis sent Young with a dispatch for Gen. Howard to let him know the fight was at hand.

“General Howard’s outfit was the raggedest bunch of soldiers he ever saw,” Young told the Gazette reporter. “Completely worn out by their long pursuit of Chief Joseph, many of them had no shoes.”

Nearby resident Calamity Jane nursed the wounded soldiers. “The famous ‘Liver-Eating’ Johnson” was a scout for Sturgis. He was sent back toward Fort Ellis, outside Bozeman, to guide supply wagons into camp. Until they arrived, the soldiers killed horses for meat.

Sturgis and Howard regrouped and rested for six days after the battle before following the Nez Perce north across the Musselshell River. They were relying on Col. Nelson Miles, marching from Fort Keogh near Miles City, to intercept the Nez Perce before they reached the protection of Canada.

The tribe’s efforts to reach safety failed after Miles and his troops caught up to them near the Bears Paw Mountains in north-central Montana. With their surrender on Oct. 5, 1877, following a five-day battle, the Nez Perce ended a 126-day journey that had covered more than 1,170 miles across four states.

“So this site is really more of a footnote, but it’s significant because it’s right in our backyard,” Wanzenried said.

Account

The Helena Weekly Herald reported on Sept. 20, 1877, about the Canyon Creek Battle, writing that “So much time had elapsed since these marauding Indians had been heard from that it was widely feared they had escaped unpunished with all their booty. The news of the last two days is re-encouraging.”

The biased writer goes on to call the Nez Perce “wily savages” while referring to Sturgis as “heroic” and his troops as “brave comrades.”

Members of the Nez Perce had raided a stage stop at Canyon Creek, destroying the wagon, as well as killed two hunters in nearby Coulson, burning buildings and haystacks.

“It is not so much that we thirst for vengeance that we rejoice over this punishment and desire it to be overwhelming and exterminating, but these Indians know too much about Montana,” the Weekly Herald continued with its slanted coverage. “With their cruelty and vengeance constantly increasing as their career of crime cuts them off more and more from the hope of accommodation, they would more naturally seek fields in Montana for gratifying their vengeance. There is great danger to Montana so long as any of them live…We could never endure again to look into the face of one of them…It is a critical time now in this pursuit and war, a time for blows to fall thick, fast and heavy.”

Memorial

On July 13, 1958, a sandstone marker with a bronze plaque was dedicated at the mouth of the canyon, donated by the Anaconda Co. at the request of the Yellowstone Historical Society. The marker at the intersection of Lipp and Buffalo Trail roads was all that marked the site.

In 1994, Friends of Canyon Creek was organized to maintain the site. The group also worked to have the area included in the National Park Service’s Nez Perce National Historical Park. The park consists of 38 places important to the history and culture of the tribe.

Through the National Park Service the new kiosk, with its three interpretive panels, was built in 2008. It sits on an 11,000-square-foot parcel donated by the adjoining landowner.

While working at the site, Wanzenried has been amazed at the number of people who have stopped to check out the memorial, many from out of state. He’s also been surprised by how many locals know little or nothing about the battle and the historical figures involved.

“It’s hard to believe that’s possible,” he added. “The area is essentially unchanged from when the battle took place.”

So far, Wanzenried has raised enough money to have the nearby fence rebuilt, an old cattle guard taken out and the ditch filled to allow easier, safer access to the site. He’s also negotiated with Billings Bright ‘n Beautiful, the local Keep America Beautiful affiliate, to ensure the site is regularly cleaned of trash by volunteers.

By next year, Wanzenried is hoping to have raised $16,000 to $18,000 to repave the access road and parking area and reshingle the shelter.

“It’s been literally a boot-strap operation,” he said.

If all goes well, the site will be newly updated for the 150th anniversary of the battle in five years. Wanzenried hopes by then the kiosk will include a perspective from the Nez Perce, telling their side of the story.

“There’s all kinds of history right around us,” Wanzenried said. “As Billings and Laurel continue to grow, we have to protect this so 150 years from now people will say, ‘I’m glad they preserved this.’”