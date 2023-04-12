History runs deep along Beaver Creek in northeastern Montana.
Surrounding the prairie stream, blocked out in neat lines on a framed map, is the 60,000-acre Matador Ranch, purchased by The Nature Conservancy in 2000 and 2002. It is here, on a cool April morning amid the glow of a full moon, that a research project is launched to study the use of drones to monitor sharp-tailed grouse nesting sites. (See story page B6.)
Beyond this wildlife study, however, the land has a story to tell reflecting a historic transition.
For thousands of years, the prairie east of the Little Rocky Mountains and north of the Missouri River was home to migratory people who followed bison herds, a main source of food. The ancestors of the native Assiniboine and Gros Ventre Tribes left behind pictographs and petroglyphs on cliff walls and boulders. Their drive lines, made of stones and used to funnel bison off jumps, can also still be found scattered across the region, along with large human figures made of rocks.
People are also reading…
In the 1800s Euro-Americans began settling in the region, claiming ownership of the tribal lands and forever changing a long-standing way of life for natives. The Assiniboine and Gros Ventre were forcibly concentrated on the nearby Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.
The heritage of these new settlers, who displaced native people, is testament to America’s cultural links to a rich history of emigration — Irish, Scots and Basque nationals.
Ranching
The transition of the Beaver Creek landscape through a handful of owners began in 1886. Three of the richest and most well-known men in pioneer Montana — Granville Stuart, Samuel Hauser and Butte millionaire Andrew Davis — joined forces to ranch cattle in the region. Their timing was horrendous. The winter of 1886-87 is now known as the Big Die-Up. The weather was so harsh for so long that hundreds of thousands of cattle died across the Great Plains, forever changing the cattle industry.
After only a year, the men sold their DHS Ranch to Robert Coburn, an Irish native, who created the Circle C Ranch just northeast of the mining community of Zortman. Coburn had made his fortune in Helena’s gold mining boom.
In 1915, Coburn sold the land to the Matador Land and Cattle Co., a Texas-based operation owned by Scottish investors. They built the cattle operation to be one of the largest in the nation, spreading from Texas to Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Canada — more than a million acres of grazing land, according to Texas Monthly magazine.
In 1936, the property changed hands once again. This time it was purchased by woolgrowers Pierre (Pete) Itcaina and his business partner Mike Arrambide. Together, the two had built the largest sheep operation in nearby Valley County.
Itcaina had emigrated from the Basque area of southern France in 1910. In 1948, his nephew Ferdinand (Fred) Itcaina also left the Pyrenees Mountains for the United States, eventually going into business with his uncle in 1949. Two years later, his brother Jean joined him and they formed the Itcaina brothers partnership in 1957.
When Pete died in 1966, the Itcaina brothers joined with fellow Basque émigré John Sallaberry, a sheep rancher in the Dodson area who had also worked for Pete, to buy part of the old Matador Ranch.
Transition
Fred Itcaina and Sallaberry ran the Matador until selling in 2000 to The Nature Conservancy, who partnered with Roundup rancher and psychologist Ned Tranel to finance the purchase. TNC purchased 14,400 acres while Tranel pitched in to buy the other 16,600 acres. The 31,000 acres came with another 29,000 acres of federal and state grazing leases.
“They took a huge reputational risk selling to us,” said Brian Martin, Grasslands Conservation director for the Conservancy. “Montana is unique in people being willing to cooperate on conservation.”
As part of the deal, all of the deeded acreage was put under a perpetual conservation easement that forbids development and subdivision. At the time, it marked The Nature Conservancy’s largest land acquisition in Montana and created its 10th reserve in the state.
Two years later, TNC bought out Tranel to take ownership of the entire Matador Ranch. In 2003 as drought dried up Montana, the ranch started its first year as a grass bank, leasing out its pastures to other cattle ranchers. The ranchers were able to reduce their lease rates by making wildlife-friendly investments in their own lands.
"Montana holds one of the best chances to conserve large grasslands and many of its plants and animals," Martin said in a 2000 Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce story. "If it's done well, there's really no conflict with conservation and livestock grazing in the Great Plains.”
Last week while standing in one of the historic Matador Ranch homes, surrounded by old photos of the Itcainas, Martin spoke about The Nature Conservancy’s role — not only of safeguarding the untilled grasslands and its wildlife inhabitants, but also of conserving the human saga writ large across the centuries on this one scrap of nevertheless important land.
“We want to keep the history of the ranch intact,” he said.