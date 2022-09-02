Historic Yellowstone Park buses on display in Red Lodge

The Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust will be opening their doors this Sunday, Sept. 4, from 12-3, for viewing of their original motorized vehicles used in Yellowstone Park prior to WWII and the historic garage in which they reside. A “Main Street Ride” in an original Yellowstone Park Bus will also be offered for $15 per person. Due to the historic all-original condition of the bus, children must be accompanied by a parent and pets will not be allowed to ride along. Rides will be offered on a first-come-first-ride basis as the number of passengers on a bus is limited. The short rides will be provided in and around Red Lodge with a focus on providing those riding an opportunity to experience for themselves what so many others have when the buses were used for touring in the park. The Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust is located at 124 N Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge. This is a great opportunity to view the vintage vehicles used in the park and ride in one as well. As always, there is no charge for entry into the garage.