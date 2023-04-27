There are vaqueros and gauchos, the Mexican and Argentinian versions of America’s cowboys, but have you ever heard of the butteri, Italy’s horse-mounted cattle herders?

“Very few people know about the butteri,” said Guy de Galard, a Buffalo, Wyoming-based photographer and writer. “They don’t think of Italy as a country that has cowboys.”

It was de Galard who connected California journalist turned photographer Gabrielle Saveri to Italy’s butteri. de Galard wrote and photographed a story on them in 2006 for “Cowboys & Indians” magazine. He unknowingly launched a passion project for Saveri. From that introduction 10 years ago, Saveri spent roughly five years producing a photographic exhibit, “Italy’s Legendary Cowboys of the Maremma,” now showing in the John Bunker Sands Photography Gallery at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The photographs will be on display in the Cody, Wyoming, gallery through Aug. 6.

Horses

“For me, it was really about my love of horses,” Saveri said. “That was what drew me in initially. I love horses, and I love to ride. And then, I’m Italian-American so as soon as I found out there were Italian cowboys I was like, ‘Oh my god, I have to go.’”

After visiting the Maremma region of western Italy where the butteri still live and work, Saveri said the journalist in her took control.

“It’s become this big huge story, and now I seem to have become expert in everything buttero,” she said, then backtracked saying she’s not an expert but seems to continually find new angles to the story that has turned it into a “project of love” as well as a reason to repeatedly return to Italy. She even wrote a screenplay.

“It’s wonderful that Gabrielle is trying to promote them,” de Galard said. “Here there is a cowboy culture, but over there it is such a small area and there are so few of them that they are basically an endangered species.”

Ancient

The butteri claim to be the oldest horseback cattle herders in the western world, dating back to their ancestors, the Etruscans. Although Etruscan DNA has been traced back to Stone Age farmers living in Europe around 6,000 BCE, the culture in Italy peaked in the 6th century BCE, prior to the rise of the Roman Empire.

Few artifacts of the Etruscan culture remain, although one ancient terracotta frieze plaque recovered from what was believed to have been a large palace or ceremonial site in Tuscany shows mounted riders racing. Also discovered at the site was the statue of a seated, bearded figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat similar to a cowboy hat. The statue was dubbed the Murlo cowboy.

La Sfida

Yet another link to history comes from Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show that toured Italy in 1890. According to Italian legend, Saveri said, William Cody lost a 1,000 lira bet (which he never paid) when a buttero was able to mount and ride a wild American mustang.

The William F. Cody Archive at the Center of the West contains news clippings from that visit that tell a different story. A March 5, 1890, New York Herald story headlined “Roman Wild Horses Tamed by Cowboys!” noted that, “All Rome was excited yesterday over the trial of Buffalo Bill’s cowboys on wild horses furnished by Duke Sermoneta.”

The story goes on to claim the duke “declared that no cowboy on earth could ride” his wild horses from the Pontine marshes. “The cowboys laughed at the boast” and then “lassoed, saddled, bridled and mounted the horses.” Cody then dared any Roman to ride his bucking broncos.

A March 11, 1890, New York Herald story reported that “two Italian cowboys, belonging to Prince Ruspoli, came for the purpose of riding two of Buffalo Bill's bronchos. After struggling for half an hour — the time given by Colonel Cody was ten minutes — Jubilee was ridden, but the Italians found it impossible to even mount the second horse, and they had to give it up.”

One newspaper clipping in the Cody archives, of unknown origin but dated to 1890, editorialized: “The accomplishments of the gladiator sink into insignificance when compared with the feats of the American cowboy.”

University of Wyoming professor of History Renée Laegreid, told the museum’s “Points West” magazine the Italians believe they won, and the incident has become “a point of pride in the region.” The occurrence even has its own proper noun, La Sfida, or the challenge.

Life-changing

Saveri’s first visit with the butteri turned into one of “the most beautiful experiences” of her life, as she joined them to herd horses over the Tuscany hillsides down to a salt flat.

“It kind of changed my whole life,” she said. “At that point I’d go back every year and photograph something different.”

At the time, she was teaching journalism and taking photography classes. The butteri eventually became a magazine story and the subject of her class photography project.

De Galard is not surprised the Italian cowboys captured Saveri’s imagination. He described her as driven, enthusiastic, passionate about her work and a good photographer.

Part of the attraction, he said, was undoubtedly capturing the culture of the butteri before they die out, forever preserving a small portion of a long-held tradition.

“It’s believed now there are only probably 30 authentic, working cowboys in the whole area of Maremma,” Saveri said. “They are desperately trying to hold on to this culture.”

Magical

Saveri is also attracted to the butteri’s respect for the land, avoiding the use of pesticides as well as how they raise their animals as wild herds; every time she returns, she learns something new.

“There are so many interesting angles to this story,” Saveri said. “There’s the history, there’s the horsemen, women for the first time are starting to come into the fold.” Every time she goes something magical happens.

During her second visit, she got to see a competition amongst the butteri.

“The Italians are so good at doing these events that everything was timed perfectly. So just as the sun was setting this wild herd of horses came galloping down a vast meadow. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen, especially for someone like me who loves Italy and loves horses. And after that I knew I had to keep coming back.”