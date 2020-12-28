Horse shooting in Stillwater County Christmas weekend remains unsolved

A horse shot and left for dead Christmas weekend at a remote church camp near Fishtail is under investigation.

Montana Livestock Inspector Jacob Eshelman said the animal was shot near Beartooth Christian Ranch and found by the caretaker. The area is remote and the Department of Livestock and Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help with the case.

“It was a bay mare shot between 6 p.m. Christmas night and 8 a.m. the morning of the 26th,” Eshelman said.

The closest road to the scene is Bend Bow, which doesn’t get a lot of traffic but does see all-terrain vehicles on occasion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The church camp is on Trinity Trail Road, which it shares with Arrowhead Bible College. The closest community is Dean, nearly 4 miles away on Nye Road, which is the only route to Stillwater Mine and the popular Sioux Charley Lake Trailhead.

Eshelman said it’s possible the mare was accidentally shot, perhaps by someone who didn’t know it was there. It was dark Christmas night when the horse was last seen alive.