Hospitals and nursing homes in flood zones move patients to nearby, drier, cities

As rivers across south-central Montana spilled over their banks Monday, flooding into nearby communities, one of the roads overtaken by water leads to the new Livingston HealthCare facility.

With the floodwater creeping closer and closer to the hospital, officials there were told at about 6:15 p.m. they had 45 minutes to evacuate the building.

By 7 p.m., the patients were gone, on their way to Pioneer Medical Center in nearby Big Timber, with the Livingston hospital's staff close behind. At 8:15 p.m., the hospital was empty.

“It was remarkable,” said Deb Anczak, Livingston HealthCare's chief executive officer. “An absolute demonstration of teamwork.”

On Tuesday morning, with water on the road slowly receding, hospital staff waited for a declaration from the Montana Department of Transportation that the road would again be safe to drive on.

The Livingston hospital wasn't the only medical facility affected by the widespread flooding. In Red Lodge, a nursing home threatened by flooding sent 27 patients to Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings.

The evacuation of patients can be tricky, said Livingston's Anczak. Patients need to bring along their medical documents, personal items and medications. Facilities also may have to transport medical equipment if the host facility doesn’t have the resources to support the new patients.

Billings Clinic is a regional health care company covering Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas. When the rivers began to endanger medical facilities, the hospitals were able to communicate with sister locations and make a quick emergency plan, said Hannah Shirkey, vice president of Billings Clinic’s regional operations.

Shirkey also said that areas where hospitals are shut down can still access medical care through satellite locations.

“We’re still open in surrounding areas, and we’re working together to provide care,” Shirkey said.

Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings quickly made room Monday for 27 patients from a Red Lodge nursing home.

“They arrived by 3 (p.m.) and were in bed by 8:30,” said Brian Huso, who works at Eagle Cliff Manor. Eagle Cliff had nearly an entire wing available for the patients, so they were able to be kept together. Huso said the patients took the change of pace rather well and were quickly entertained by TV, bingo and enjoying the pleasant Billings weather.

But transporting these patients required some skill as well. Like other facilities, patients had equipment and personal items they needed to bring, such as wheelchairs, medication and clothes.

There are also some people who may need medical assistance that aren’t in the care of hospitals right now, according to Luke Kobold, CEO of Stillwater Billings Clinic.

“There are still some people throughout the county who are stranded,” Kobold said. Those people are stuck in areas where roads are flooded and aren’t easily accessible. Kobold said plans are in place to provide air transport or care if necessary.

Anczak said Livingston HealthCare hopes to open back up by Wednesday. Keeping patients at other locations can put stress on surrounding medical facilities, she said, and prolonged closures can also put medical facilities in financial risk. However, the hospital can only open when it is safe to do so.

There is concern about the warm weather this weekend, which may increase snowmelt, causing more floods. There are also worries about the long-term effects of the damaged roads on medical accessibility and the communities at large, Shirkey said.

“I’m sure there will be concerns and impacts about this we don’t know about,” Shirkey said. “I’m sure we’ll feel this for years to come.”

RiverStone Health, a health service provider in Yellowstone County and south-central Montana, issued a warning to Billings residents on Tuesday warning people not to drink or play in river water. River water can be contaminated with raw sewage, trash, household or automotive chemicals.

If food comes in contact with river water, do not eat it, RiverStone Health said. If power outages happen for longer than six hours, throw out any perishable food left in the refrigerator.

If the area around your home floods, don’t flush or use your toilet until you know all pipes are intact. If you need to clean water from your house, wear protective clothing and gloves. It’s also important to keep an eye out for electrical hazards.

Above all else, keep an eye out for flood advisories and be prepared to evacuate if you live near water. Anyone who needs sandbags for their property should contact their local fire department, said Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

