Two public education bills that would provide greater educational options for Montana students both passed their second readings in the House Friday afternoon.

House Bill 352 sponsored by Rep. Brad Barker, R-Roberts, would provide statewide intervention options to early-aged kids across the state while House Bill 393 by Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, would allow additional funding opportunities for families with special needs students. Both passed on 76-24 and 64-36 votes respectively.

HB 352

Barker’s bill specifically aims to establish targeted interventions for kids graded K-2 to ensure improved proficiency in the third grade when they begin taking standardized tests. It would do so by establishing a competency test for children prior to starting kindergarten to identify those who are at-risk of falling behind.

Additionally, districts would have the option to opt-in to the test and utilize a home-based literacy program, an early literacy jump-start program for students before they enter grades K-3 and early enrollment into kindergarten for children aged four identified as at-risk.

The programs would be operated and overseen by the board of public education and office of public instruction with individual school districts given the choice to opt in or out of the program.

Barker presented the bill believing early reading development was essential to success throughout a student’s K-12 education and professional life.

“Not only is this a great approach to provide better outcomes for our kids, there is a strong business case to support this legislation to dramatically increase accountability and the return on investment for our taxpayers,” he said on the house floor.

The bill brought little resistance but many representatives asking questions regarding the clarifications on the programs, qualifications for students and their assessment along with how current Head Start programs may be affected. Baker assured that they would not be usurped nor replaced with its implementation up to the local school boards.

Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, believed the bill was a lawful approach to a recent trend of declining reading proficiency.

“This bill provides us a lawful means to approach early childhood education and…provides a model for how to intervene and affect the students who are most at risk for not being literate at age three which copious data shows, means they will not achieve literacy throughout their lives,” he said.

HB 393

HB 393 would approve the development of a special needs education savings account with the Office of Public Instruction that would cover education expenses such as tuition, textbooks and software specifically for special needs students.

The account would be funded through the state general fund under OPI rules and the presiding district’s average number belonging (ANB) calculation. Funds would then be diverted to the account towards whichever education option the family chooses.

Under the bill, the student wouldn't have to attend public schools in their district and could instead opt for homeschooling or a private school. The district would also account for the student, but not receive any funding on their behalf if they were to choose an option outside of it.

Since neither of these options are currently funded through local taxpayers, proponents for the bill say this would provide special-needs students the resources they need to achieve “equal opportunity for all” regarding education as defined in the Montana Constitution.

“Why do we need these savings accounts? All students are different and their needs are similarly unique,” Vinton said. “Families need flexibility assessing the best and most appropriate educational setting for their child.”

Opponents for the bill made a similar argument against the creation of charter schools — which are also advancing through the house — in that needed funding was being taken away from public school districts in favor of schools operating outside the regulations and guidelines of the office of public instruction.

Voicing her opposition, Rep. Melissa Romano, D-Helena, stated the bill would not achieve equal opportunity by taking from tax-funded public schools and giving it to private schools.

“This bill specifically states that private schools receiving funds from this account cannot be regulated by the state,” she said. “Passing this bill is sending taxpayers’ money to for-profit institutions with no oversight.”

In her support of the bill, Rep. Fiona Nave, R- Columbus, said that it would provide an alternative to the public education system that, in some cases, had failed these students. She referenced a case of a special needs student being locked in a school closet that went unaddressed upon requests.

“And so, there isn’t always accountability,” she said. “I believe that this funding should follow the student and the student’s parents should get to make the final decision of where their special needs child is going to get the very best care and education.”

Upon their passage, both bills were subsequently moved to the House appropriations committee for a second reading.