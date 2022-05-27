In Billings, veterans put faces to burn pit struggles as Senate prepares to vote

The worst side-effects from veteran Dylan Jefferson’s exposure to toxic burn pits come at night. On one side of his body, the former Army corporal gets a needling sensation that begins to mimic stroke-like paralysis if unattended.

His wife, Julia, awakes to start rubbing Jefferson’s back and limbs, anything to get the midnight storm to pass so they can extract whatever rest remains in the twilight.

“It happens at night, when I sleep. And she wakes up, like ‘what’s wrong?’ And I tell her, it’s happening again.” Jefferson explained.

The burn pits. Jefferson can still smell them. “It smells a lot like an electrical fire,” he said, “but a little more potent. It gets into everything, your BDUs (uniform), your skin.”

Massive pits are used to burn everything from munitions containers, medical waste, and electronics at U.S. military encampments, and have been for decades.

The Department of the Defense estimates there are at least 3.5 million veterans potentially exposed, basically everyone who served after Sept. 11, 2001. There are at least 22 different health problems related to burn pit exposure, many not materializing until years later.

Meeting in Billings on Friday with veterans and the media, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, estimated the number of Montana veterans exposed to toxic substances is as high as 60,000, or roughly two-thirds of the veterans living in the state today. Montana’s veterans make up 10.6% of the state population, third highest in the nation as a percentage.

Tester was in town to discuss a toxics exposure bill, which if Senate votes line up June 6, would grant veterans treatment for problems associated with exposure to toxic burn pits and Agent Orange for the first time. Veterans affected span 50-years of U.S. military conflicts, from the Vietnam War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill would require an historic investment in health service provided by the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 was named after a member of the Ohio National Guard who died from toxic exposure in 2020. The bill passed the House in March, with tepid bipartisan support. It remains to be seen whether the legislation can pass the Senate, where a 60% majority vote is a higher bar to clear.

Passage will depend on at least 10 Republicans supporting the bill. Those votes aren’t committed yet. Tester and the Veteran’s Committee ranking member, Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, agreed several months ago that Tester wouldn’t bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote unless Moran agreed with the bill. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have committed to the bill. Republican leadership hasn’t.

“I will tell you there’s been two augments made on this bill. Number one, some people will say the VA doesn't have the capacity, but we're giving them the capacity. And this bill, unlike the COST of War Act, there's 31 clinics in 19 different states. There's manpower that we're addressing, there's the claims issue we're addressing with manpower. And we've been working with (Denis) McDonough on this thing, the secretary of the VA,” Tester said.

“The second argument is it just costs too much money. And, and I will tell you that we don't have a score from the Congressional Budget Office yet. It should be coming out before the sixth. It's likely to cost some money. In fact, it will cost some money,” Tester said.

“But I point out a couple things. Short of sending money to other places to rebuild them, these folks served. They went over, they did their job. We put the cost of the war in the Middle East on a credit card. Nobody argued about that. And so, taking care of these vets is the same kind of deal. There shouldn't be a lot of argument. It’s about taking care of the vets. If we have to do whatever we need to do to pay for this, it's part of our obligation to the veterans in this country.”

The House version of the bill would spend about $30 billion a year for 10 years. Last week, when Tester and Moran signaled that they had an agreement on the language that would advance to the Senate floor, the senator from Kansas told the Associated Press that the Senate price tags would be tens of billions of dollars less than the House version over the 10-year life of the bill.

One of the caveats Moran put down earlier in the process was that the toxics exposure coverage would be phased in so that Veterans Affairs wouldn’t be overwhelmed, a concern raised by committee Republicans who offered bill versions that covered fewer veterans on the grounds that the VA wouldn’t be overwhelmed.

Tester on Friday confirmed that the bill would be phased in if it became law.

It wouldn’t take much to overwhelm the VA without a bigger commitment of resources to process claims and provide care for veteran with health problems stemming from toxics exposure.

The VA is short several thousand employees, Gina Grosso, Department of Veterans Affairs assistant secretary for human resources, told a Senate Veteran’s Affairs committee May 4. As a result, facilities like the Miles City Community Living Center are unable to provide the services guaranteed to veterans. Grosso struggled to put a number to exactly how short-staffed the VA is.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars who met with Tester on Friday, including Jefferson, weren’t taking a no from the Senate. At VFW Post 6774 in Billings Heights there were veterans from three different wars, representing five decades of deployments, each with health issues stemming from exposure to Agent Orange or toxics burned in pits at military sites.

“We volunteered to serve our country. And we were proud to do so. But we never thought we would be exposed to toxins. While we never questioned our service, we do question why the VA does not cover our ailments,” said Tim Peters, state VFW quartermaster.

“When our country sends us off to war, there's an inherent presumption that our country will take care of our wounds, whether on the battlefield, or in the future. This bill will do just that. And quite frankly, it is high time they do,” Peters said. “As a Gulf War veteran exposed to oil well fires and other unknown toxins, I know firsthand the effects of toxic exposure and having to live with those effects for more than 30 years.”

By not recognizing toxics exposure decades earlier, the federal government has offered no support to generations of veterans who have died from health complications without health coverage soldiers assumed they had, said Jeff Schepp, senior vice commander for Montana VFW.

“I've volunteered, as a lot of people did, but the Vietnam vets did not volunteer. They were sent over there. They were exposed to Agent Orange, those are the people that are suffering,” Schepp said. “We do need to get this bill passed as soon as possible. We've delayed long enough. A lot of these veterans are passing away on a daily basis.”

Schepp was exposed to burn pits in Iraq. He said he has family members in service now who are also being exposed burn pits.

Jefferson keeps images of his burn pit experience on his phone. In frame, after frame he tends to a long, wide trench of burning garbage. Nothing could remain unburned, for fear that local children would pick through the ashes for whatever wasn’t destroyed.

In the photos, Jefferson is a young man, a kid who in 2002 convinced his grandmother to sign release paperwork so he could join the Army at age 17. He served three years and lives with post-traumatic stress disorder today.

“I was heavily exposed to burn pits, I have pictures of me inside the burn pits, lighting the fire, stuff that we didn't know was going to affect us 20, 30 years from now,” Jefferson said. “And I look at those pictures all the time. And I'm just like, ‘man, you could see the fumes. You can see all the things that I was breathing in. And it's tough when I'm making progress on other things. And, and I have to deal with the stuff that hasn't been addressed that feels like we put on the backburner.”

Jefferson said he’s thankful for the bill, then segues into a talk about “the 22.” Other veterans have also talked about the 22, referring to the number of veterans who commit suicide daily.

“With the combination of mental health and burn pits, you know, you look at that 22 veterans a day. It's more than just mental health. It’s, it’s dealing with something like the burn pits that are really weighing us down where the only option out is.” Jefferson cocks his right thumb back and raises two pointed fingers to his temple.

Not one veteran in the room seemed alarmed by the corporal's truth.

