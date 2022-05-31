Independent Gary Buchanan appears to qualify for U.S. House race

Gary Buchanan, independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House District, appears to have the signatures necessary to qualify for the November ballot.

The Montana Secretary of State’s office confirmed Monday afternoon that with hours to go, the longtime public servant and financial advisor from Billings had gathered 14,209 signatures. Buchanan needs 8,722 of those signatures to be confirmed belonging to qualified electors in U.S. House District 2.

U.S. House District 2, which includes, Billings, Great Falls, Helena, Livingston and all points east.

Tuesday was the final day Buchanan signature gatherers could submit petitions to county elections offices. Though Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen will give final certification of petitions by June 6, an initial count by county elections offices suggests Buchanan has 12,506 acceptable signatures so far.

Buchanan said he will wait for Jacobsen’s confirmation before celebrating.

“My thought is, we’re probably pushing 12,000. I think that by the end of the day we’ll probably have enough signatures to get on the ballot, but I’m not going to claim success until the secretary of state verifies it. But, it’s a pretty optimistic projection,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan was appointed commerce director under Democratic Gov. Ted Schwinden in 1981, though Republicans have given him most of his appointments to public service. Republican Gov. Marc Racicot appointed Buchanan to the Board of Crime Control, which the candidate eventually chaired into the 2000s. Republican Judy Martz also appointed Buchanan to the Montana Power Authority. He also served on the Board of Investments under Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer.

Jacobsen began confirming independent candidates on Monday, announcing that candidate for state Legislature Will Lovett Moore had gathered the signatures to qualify for state House, though the verified electors required is just 252 for House District 88, which includes Florence.

Buchanan’s confirmation would put four U.S. House candidates on the November ballot in the east. The primary election includes nine candidates, including at large U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale, a Republican. Rosendale faces three GOP challengers, Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles Walking Child.

There are two Democratic candidates, Penny Ronning and Skylar Williams, both of Billings. Mark Sweeney, who died unexpectedly May 6, will appear on the ballot, though if he wins the Montana Democratic Party will select his replacement.

The Libertarian Party has three candidates in the East, Sam Rankin, Roger Roots and Samuel Thomas.

Buchanan said he will spend the next few weeks consulting with signature gatherers about what voters signing Buchanan petitions thought was most needed from Montana’s first Eastern District representative in 30 years. Volunteers gathered signatures for Buchanan across the district from Helena, Billings and Great Falls to Miles City and Sidney.

