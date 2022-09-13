 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Inmate dies at Yellowstone County jail

  • 0
Jail sign

Construction started in fall 2017 on renovation and expansion of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

 LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff

A 31-year-old inmate has died at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, county Sheriff Mike Linker announced Tuesday.

The prisoner, Anthony Jones, was being held for federal officials and it’s not known what federal charges he was being held on.

Jones was booked into the jail Sept. 8, and was found unresponsive in his cell by a guard Sept. 9 at about 11:30 p.m., the sheriff said.

“Emergency aid was provided and an ambulance was summoned. Although immediate lifesaving procedures were administered by the officers on scene, the inmate passed away in the facility,” Linder said.

“No evidence of foul play or suicide were found at the scene and a subsequent autopsy did not reveal any evidence of such either,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside King Charles’ last night as a prince

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News