Inmate dies at Yellowstone County jail

A 31-year-old inmate has died at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, county Sheriff Mike Linker announced Tuesday.

The prisoner, Anthony Jones, was being held for federal officials and it’s not known what federal charges he was being held on.

Jones was booked into the jail Sept. 8, and was found unresponsive in his cell by a guard Sept. 9 at about 11:30 p.m., the sheriff said.

“Emergency aid was provided and an ambulance was summoned. Although immediate lifesaving procedures were administered by the officers on scene, the inmate passed away in the facility,” Linder said.

“No evidence of foul play or suicide were found at the scene and a subsequent autopsy did not reveal any evidence of such either,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing.