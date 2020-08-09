It’s all about the winer things in life at Babcock & Miles

The store also offers ready made picnic baskets for a relaxing day outdoors.

“Just a few of the things that might grab you when you look at our shelves include our many pastas, sauces, olives, vegetables, tapenades, jellies and jams, honeys, salts and sugars, crackers, and cookies from all over the world. We offer a wide selection of cured meats, salamis, chorizos, sea food, and foie gras in our fridges, in addition to local ground beef and lamb, Italian sausage, bison, duck, turkey, chicken and rabbit in our freezer displays,” said Steve and Kim.

Cheese if you please

The cheese selection is impressive. From Spain, Italy, France, and England to California, Wisconsin, and Vermont, the store carries as many as 70 artisanal cheeses.

“Cow, sheep, goat, and buffalo we have it all,” said Steve and Kim.

For those looking for cheese sourced from the Big Sky State, they have that, too.

Wine and dine

With over 1,000 select wines from around the world, the store offers a vast assortment of aromas and flavors fit for a daily glass with dinner or the dedicated collector.