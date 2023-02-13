A federal judge has blocked Signal Peak mine from beginning a 175 million ton expansion into coal on federal land, at least until the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement studies the environmental impacts.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy halted the expansion Friday. OSMRE will have to not only complete an environmental impact statement of the expansion of the project, but also find that any damage done is worth it.

Several expansions of the mine have taken place through the lighter regulatory touch of environmental assessments, which last April the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said amounted to ignoring environmental impacts. The choice to approve the expansion without thorough environmental study was a Trump-era decision by OSMRE.

In court, Signal Peak indicated that it expected to start the expansion in March by mining 900,000 tons of coal, then ramp up to 4 million tons by the fall. The company has both state and private coal it can mine, but not without moving its longwall equipment at a cost of several million dollars. Undoing the federal government’s previous approvals will come at a $126 million loss to the state, according to Signal Peak.

But, Molloy said the mine was relying on bad permitting practices by OSMRE.

“The disruptive consequences Signal Peak alleges are a product of its reliance on mine expansion approvals pursuant to invalid EAs,” Molloy ruled. “The full impacts of the mine expansion itself will be unknown until the EIS is completed.”

Several conservation groups sued over OSMRE repeatedly determining that the environmental impacts of mine expansions weren’t significant. Among the groups are 350 Montana, Sierra Club, Montana Environmental Information Center and WildEarth Guardians.

The environmental issues center on surface water damage above the mine, impacting livestock and wildlife that rely on springs, wells and ponds.

OSMRE has already started work on an environmental impact study to examine the issues not addressed in the the 2018 environmental assessment at the heart of the lawsuit. The court had previously rejected a mishandled environmental assessment by OSMRE in 2015.