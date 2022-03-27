Sanderson Stewart is pleased to announce that Kari Andren has been named an Associate Principal. Andren is currently the Director of Marketing and Branding Studio Manager for Sanderson Stewart. In her 14th year with the firm, Andren works with the members of the Branding Studio to deliver world class graphics and visualizations, marketing materials, events, and much more both for internal and external clients. Since beginning in a garage in 1969, Sanderson Stewart has followed the core purpose, “To Plan and Design Enduring Communities,” to become an award-winning community design firm with offices in Billings and Bozeman, Montana as well as Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado.
Kari Andren named associate principal at Sanderson Stewart
- Billings Gazette
