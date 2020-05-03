Kathleen Williams the favorite in Democratic House primary

Before the pandemic, Montana’s Democratic candidates for U.S. House were already talking about improving health care access and bettering the economic conditions of the working public.
If anything has changed, it’s that more voters are listening. The number of Montanans registered for unemployment has shot up to 81,000. The unemployment rose from 12,163 in February, which is typically one of Montana’s worst two months in any year.
“One statistic that I’ve been worried about for a very long time is when the Federal Reserve concluded that 40% of Americans couldn’t afford a surprise bill of $400 or more,” said Kathleen Williams, a Bozeman conservationist and former state legislator who by most counts is the primary election frontrunner. “There’s just no cushion for so many people in America and certainly in Montana. I think this crisis hits hardest on people who are least able to absorb it. It shows that workers who don’t have sick leave are at risk of losing their jobs for staying home to get healthy.”
Williams was talking about extending Medicare as an option for people as young as 55 in her 2018 campaign for House. With a need to pay for COVID-19 treatment for the uninsured, President Donald Trump’s administration started paying “Medicare-level” prices to hospitals serving uninsured Americans of any age. Trump has also offered states the option of waiving of Medicaid enrollment requirements, so the pubic health care program for the low-income people can be rapidly expanded. Republicans had fought expansion previously.
The response to COVID-19 has to be more thorough, Williams said. That’s something this Congress and the next will have to correct.
“I’ve been calling for testing, testing, testing, testing, for six weeks now. We need to have both the protocols and resources in place to manage a pandemic that we can’t see at this point,” William said. “I think Montana and our local officials have done a great job getting the testing for the contact tracing that they need to do to get this under control, but we need to learn so much more about what this disease does, who it does it to, over what time frame, what antibodies can protect us from for how long. A robust testing system. We needed to get that going and to have leadership from the federal level from day one.”
Republicans in in a six-way primary for the House identify Williams their general election opponent. She ran for the seat two years ago, but lost to incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is forgoing another congressional run and campaigning instead for Montana’s open governor’s seat.
In conversations with Lee Montana newspapers this week to the top for GOP candidates, that is to say the ones who raised at least enough money to muster a campaign, also acknowledged Williams as a tough opponent. That’s a compliment given that Montana’s only House seat has been handed down from one Republican to the next for five politicians over 24 years.
Williams has raised $1.6 million in the last 12 months and has $1.1 million in the bank, enough money to be one of top 10 the best funded Democratic House candidates in the nation for an open house seat. She is slightly ahead of Republican Matt Rosendale, Montana’s current state auditor in money raised.
But Williams does have a primary opponent. Tom Winter, of Missoula, is a current state legislator. Winter made it to the state House in 2019 by unseating Republican Adam Hertz in a seesaw district in which Hertz unseated an incumbent Democrat in 2016.
Winter, like Williams, has seen his bread-and-butter campaign message about health care and better conditions for the working class take on a new twist during the current health crisis. An emergency medical technician before the election cycle, Winter pivoted to trying to respond to the pandemic as a statewide stay-at-home order upended campaign events and travel. He acquired N95 face masks from China and donated them to Montana medical workers short on personal protective equipment.
“The mixture of politics and delivering food and delivering needed medical supplies, I think is something I did not anticipate in an industrialized economy in 2020, but it’s a political act to give someone a mask now. And I believe that deeply,” Winter said. “It’s a political act when people don’t have them. And that’s a choice we’ve all made.”
Winter, like Williams, recognizes that a significant number of Americans were already in a rolling financial crisis for years and that the pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.
Economists have identified the current economic challenges as flowing from Main Street upward, which is reflected in Winter’s observations.
“Welcome to the show, people who were running the country before. We’ve all lived on contingencies. We’ve always lived with the specter of illness, decimating our bank accounts and our jobs and our lives, but now it comes for everyone,” Winter said.
There are going to have to be more rounds of stimulus counter the economic consequences of the pandemic, Winter said. Funding the response has been complicated by the $2 trillion Trump tax cuts of 2017, which carved away federal revenue that’s needed now.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!