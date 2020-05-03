Kathleen Williams the favorite in Democratic House primary

“I’ve been calling for testing, testing, testing, testing, for six weeks now. We need to have both the protocols and resources in place to manage a pandemic that we can’t see at this point,” William said. “I think Montana and our local officials have done a great job getting the testing for the contact tracing that they need to do to get this under control, but we need to learn so much more about what this disease does, who it does it to, over what time frame, what antibodies can protect us from for how long. A robust testing system. We needed to get that going and to have leadership from the federal level from day one.”