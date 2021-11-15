Late change made to Montana congressional map

There was one final debate. Republican Jeff Essmann, of Billings, proposed giving the designation District 1 to the East, explaining that he was doing so out for personal preference. Democrats called the request absurd, given that Americans read left to right. They accused Essmann of trying to give current at-large Rep. Matt Rosendale the distinction of representing the No. 1 district. Rosendale, a Republican, is running in the East.

“I have not spoken with Congressman Rosendale at all, or even once throughout this entire redistricting process. It's simply I reside in the East and I think in just simply fairness it would be nice for the Eastern District to be labeled No. 1 at this point. So how's that for a reason,” Essmann said.

Democrat Commissioner Joe Lamson wasn’t buying it.

“Calling one the first district does not make it the first district. The Western district has always been the first district and I am confident that it will remain that, whichever label you happen to give some weird perceived advantage to one of the worst congressmen this state has ever seen,” Lamson said.

Smith then sided with Democrats and establishing the West as District 1.

