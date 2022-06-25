Late rains pull much of Montana from severe drought

There’s a week left in June and already many Montana farmers are done worrying about the rain. For Brett Nedens, outside of Hardin, that’s a good thing, but for Collen Pegar and farmers up north in Hill County it couldn’t be any worse.

Four months ago, Nedens and Pegar both were staring down the barrel of severe to extreme drought, with 85% of the state appearing headed for crop failure if things didn’t turn around. For Nedens drought conditions did turnaround. A full 56% of Montana is currently normal to abnormally dry. The thick, dark green stands of winter wheat in Nedens’ southeast Montana region are tall enough to hide a spotted fawn.

“Our crop is made,” Nedens said Thursday. “I don’t think another inch of rain would mean more bushels at this point.” A little more heat to bring his sugar beets along, a few lucky breaks with the hail, and this year could turn out better than anyone expected during early spring planting.

There have been challenges, he said. A super cell with hurricane-force wind gusts and horizontal hail toppled grain bins and flattened 1,000 of Nedens’ farm acres. But, that’s a high-class problem he wouldn’t trade for drought or the flooding that’s strip-mined roads and bridges across much of south-central Montana.

Pegar’s famers quit worrying about rain on the region’s winter wheat that had turned brown before the spring rains arrived.

“There’s some crops that were a week too late on rain and you can tell,” she said. Other stands of wheat are just 18 to 24 inches tall and headed early. There’s a chance those stunted crops will put their energy into filling out grain heads with any moisture that falls.

Hill County is one of five northcentral Montana counties where extreme drought has settled in. Back in March, when 71% of the state’s winter wheat crop was rated poor to very poor, this area wasn’t an outlier, but the drought here has been stubborn. The rest of the state, which has done better for rain, rotates around this region in lesser degrees of drought severity until disappearing entirely. To the west, the snow-packed northern Rockies start a band of drought-free Montana stretching to the Idaho Panhandle.

Also, drought free is a belt of southern Montana. Longer than a six-hour drive, it starts in the highest elevations of Park County where floodwaters punched holes in Montana highways feeding into Yellowstone Park. The band of spring moisture eventually breaks green to the east, all the way to Biddle, which has seen its share of super cells this spring, before running north up the Montana-Dakota border all the way to Canada for another 340 miles.

Travel inward from the southern belt and things start drying up again.

As the crow flies, there’s only 120 miles between Nedens’ farm near Hardin and Brett Daily’s place outside of Jordan, but storm clouds haven’t been making the trip very often this spring. Garfield County, where Daily farms, is in moderate drought, which is better than the crop-killing extremes of a year earlier. But the moisture there hasn’t been broadly distributed this spring.

“We were late getting any moisture to speak of, and then when we did it was extremely spotty,” Daily said. “It’s amazing, within this county there’s some areas that have done very well with moisture and the crops have some promise, but there are other areas where they’ve got some moisture but it’s not going to produce anything.”

The northern portions of the county, which skirts Fort Peck Reservoir, has done better for moisture, as did the east earlier in the spring, the farmer said. No one there was expecting major turn around from the drought of 2021, which was historically bad.

The pastures have greened up, but it’s a little bit like fool’s gold. The green sheen gives way to thin forage further down, Daily said. Surface water for livestock remains scarce. Ranchers in this area have long ago switched to wells and piped water to keep stock tanks full. The weather-fed reservoirs that ranchers once dammed into prairie creases to assure cattle had water every mile, have become less reliable and turned into magnates for problems like blue tongue, spread by biting insects at low-water, no-water mudholes.

Still, there’s more optimism in this part of central Montana than there was a year ago. The right weather could pull some people through, but it’s going to take more than one year to erase the scars of drought this area has incurred. The region in is in recovery mode, Daily said.

“You know, some of this range, it’s not going to recover this year,” Daily said. “It wouldn’t matter how much water you’re dumping on it. It was just too much extreme heat last summer and drought. I remember this from the drought of '80s. It took a year to two for it to get back to normal. There’s no deep moisture and that’s what it’s going to take.”

The thing is, Daily said, at this time last year central Montana was dead brown. “There’s a lot more smiles than there were last year.”

There’s a grasshopper problem hidden by the state’s cool June temperatures. Much of Montana east of the Rockies produced eight to 14 adult grasshoppers per square yard in a 2021 survey by the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. That population was just one step below the most extreme threshold for the insects, though the most drought-scared areas of the state in 2021 did rank in the worst category of 15 hoppers or more. Where central Montana’s beige landscape caught fire in 2021, witnesses on fire lines reported flaming grasshoppers flying from the fires like embers. In Philips County, the insects chewed fields so clean, by July it appeared nothing had been planted.

Based on those 2021 numbers, APHIS forecasted another bad year for grasshoppers in 2022. Neighboring Idaho was the only state with a worse forecast than Montana.

Terry Angvick, who farms in the northeast corner of the state near Reserve, knows the grasshoppers will show up as soon as the weather warms, emerging from the roadside ditches and field edges, the last areas to turn green in 2021.

“Anything that was green is where they lay their eggs and they come out of those areas,” Angvick said. “The cold weather delays them. They’re a cold-blooded creature and they don’t move around very well when it’s cold. And, if it rains, they don’t move around much and they don’t eat as much. Then they start catching diseases, some fungal diseases and things that raise hell with them. That’s what we want to see.”

In March, Angvick’s corner of the state was so dry, it didn’t appear there would much green for grasshoppers to eat, let alone grain for the farmers to truck to the elevator. All of Sheridan County was in extreme drought at the start of the year, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data, which suggested widespread water shortages and major crop and pasture losses if things didn’t turn around. By the time farmers considered what they were going to plant for the year, Angvick’s area faced severe drought, still in the realm of crop and pasture losses, water restrictions and shortages.

But in late spring the rains came, pulling nearly half of Sheridan County out drought status entirely. The western half of the county is now rated abnormally dry. Fields in Sheridan County illustrate the challenges farmers have faces like an erratic bar chart. Farmers who seeded in the early spring have stands of grain a few feet tall. Those who waited a few weeks, only to be sidelined by fields muddied by rain, have crops standing just a few inches tall. There are still farmers planting now, Angvick said.

This is spring-crop county. Unlike farmers in most of Montana, who seed winter wheat in the fall to avoid the worst of a hot summer, Angvick and his neighbors seed in the spring. They raise durum wheat, a hard specialty grain used in Mediterranean pasta, as well as spring wheat, peas and lentils. Their products may turn up in Italy, India, or North African couscous.

Because these crops have been in the ground for just a few months, their challenges are far from over. You don’t have to dig too deep to hit dry earth, but Angvick said a few timely rains would pull farmers through to harvest. After a cool start, farmers are starting to wish for warmer weather. Angvick isn’t in a hurry.

“Our whole world revolves around 68-degree temperatures. I tell people, if you’re not comfortable, nothing else is either,” Angvick said. “Famers tell me all the time we need some heat for this stuff to grow. I tell my neighbors, if I know them well enough, I tell them don’t wish for that. We raise cool-season crops.”

