Latest school bond proposal fails for Park City Schools,

Voters have once again rejected new bonds for Park City Schools.

According to the Stillwater County elections office, 960 votes were cast for the $5 million elementary school bond proposal and 970 votes for the $9 million high school proposal. There were 335 votes in favor of the elementary bond, with 622 votes against, while 11 votes were rejected due to filing errors. For the high school bond, 334 voted in favor with 627 voting against.

The high school bond would have funded construction of a new standalone school spanning nearly 40,000 square feet for the districts’ 7-12 grade students. The elementary school bond would have funded a larger playground and improved security while also removing the modular units placed in and around the current school for makeshift classrooms and office space.

The vote came as a surprise to Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska, who thought recent adjustments to a similar proposal last spring would have been enough to sway voters this time.

“Just disappointed, frustrated with the result” Grabowska said. “But we’re going to meet back with the planning board to try and figure out another solution.”

The school district has long struggled to pass any sort of school bond in recent years, due to a limited number of funding options outside of raising property tax rates. An aging facility and a steadily increasing student body have made bond proposals frequent topics on county ballots. Similar ballots measures were held over the past six years, with adjustments made following each no-vote. With last spring’s vote getting decided by less than 100 votes, there was optimism by the school board of the bonds finally getting passed.

Instead, both measures failed by nearly 500 votes.

Earlier this month, Senate District 29 Rep. David Howard sent out a letter to Park city residents on the eve of the special election, urging them to vote against both proposals due to what he believed would have resulted in over-burdening taxpayers. Grabowska said he believes this letter along with recent impacts of inflation on the economy and living expenses made the difference.

“It ultimately fell into a party-line type of vote,” Grabowska said.

If passed, the total cost of the 30-year bonds to taxpayers with a $200,000 home would have been $463.05 annually, or $236.52 for a $100,000 home. With the spacing issue to remain for the immediate future, Grabowska said he plans to meet with the school board to re-visit the issue once inflated prices have subsided.

Park City Schools first-grade teacher and planning committee member Shelly Mendenhall emphasized that these continued votes are due to student and staff overcrowding rather than merely wanting the latest and greatest for their school.

“Higher taxes are a concern, but so is the fact that we are outgrowing the school,” she said in an email to the Gazette. “The modulars are a temporary, but expensive solution to a problem that is not going away. I like knowing that some of my taxes would stay local and benefit our children.”