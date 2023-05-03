Voters rejected one of the two bond measures proposed by Laurel Public Schools but approved the other, preliminary results released by Yellowstone County elections officials Tuesday night showed.

Almost 55 percent of voters supported a proposal to provide $57 million to replace the aging Graff Elementary School with a new building for third through fifth-grade students and upgrade two other primary schools.

However, a separate measure asking voters for $31 million to improve Laurel’s high school was failing with 52 percent casting ballots to deny the district’s request.

In 2017, Laurel voters were asked to approve a bond that would have provided money to upgrade schools. It failed but the needs remain.

So Laurel leaders regrouped to develop new measures to bring to voters on Tuesday’s ballot.

A&E Designs got involved shortly after the district’s building committee began planning in November. The architectural firm helped school leaders distinguish the ‘needs’ from the ‘wants.’

A&E had previously worked on the designs and feasibility studies of recent public schools in Billings including Ben Steele, Medicine Crow, St. Francis, Elysian and Elder Grove.

The bond voters approved Tuesday will pay to build a new third through fifth-grade elementary school in an empty field the district owns. Graff Elementary School will then be demolished and new softball and soccer fields, a track and a parking lot will take its place. The new elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at Laurel's middle school.

As for the other two elementary schools, West will be renovated to include a new two-story classroom wing, a gym, a parking lot and parent drop-off zone. Administrative offices will move into South and the modular units currently occupied by district staff will be used for storage.

To see preliminary election results, visit: yellowstonecountymt.gov/elections/results/rindex.asp. Details on the school improvement are available at: lps2023bond.com.