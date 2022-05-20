Lawmakers briefed on Talen bankruptcy

Talen Energy attempted to put its bankruptcy in the best possible light Thursday in a meeting with Montana legislators about what the company’s restructuring meant for Colstrip Power Plant.

In a hearing that lasted roughly an hour, Debra L. Raggio, a Talen senior vice president, asserted that the bankruptcy was good for the state’s largest power plant and wouldn’t negatively impact environmental cleanup or employee pensions tied to Colstrip.

Raggio characterized the decision by several Talen core creditors to swap $1.4 billion in unsecured debt for ownership as an investment in a company creditors believe in. There will be no change in the way Talen operates, she said.

“Talen will have owners but the reason they're investing in this company is because they believe in the plan that we've shown them and the business plan and how we're operating. It is not going to be a brand new approach,” Raggio told the Energy Telecommunication Interim Committee in a livestreamed hearing. “It is not going to be a brand new approach there. There isn't a desire to sell off assets or change things significantly upon emergence to my knowledge. We can't predict what will happen, but given that they want to participate after hearing the plans and our assets and how we structure and how we run things, at least I feel confident that things aren't going to change that much.

Talen’s debt is roughly $4.5 billion. In its bankruptcy filing May 9, the Texas-based company said that its seven coal-fired power plants had become unprofitable in markets where power from gas-fired generators and renewable energy sources were more cheaply priced. The company’s bankruptcy consultant informed the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Texas Southern District that Talen planned to eliminate coal at its wholly-owned facilities, which doesn’t include Colstrip.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality emphasized Thursday that Talen’s cleanup bond to cover the company's share of environmental costs was in hand, should the state by default become responsible for cleaning up the power plant’s toxic coal ash ponds at a cost of several hundred million dollars.

But last year, DEQ also cut the $122 million from the cleanup bond requirement for the Colstrip ash ponds servicing the now-shuttered generating Units 1 and 2. DEQ has reduced the cash-up-front requirements for cleanup of the nearly 50-year-old power plant complex under the assumption more money could be collected later. Talen negotiated down the bond over 11 months in 2021, eight of which took place after it had hired a bankruptcy consultant, according to court records, said Anne Hedges, of the Montana Environmental Information Center.

“They keep telling us, ‘Don’t worry, we have the opportunity to re-up Talen’s bond at a year, or five-year increments, if nothing else,” Hedges told lawmakers. “Well, what happens when a company simply doesn’t have the money? What happens if the company doesn’t exist? We’ve seen companies in this state, who no longer exist, that actually owe for cleanup at facilities that DEQ under bonded.

“We don’t want that to happen. Because what would happen is the rest of the owners would have to pick up the Talen’s share. And, you know who the rest of the owners are? Part of them, they’re us. They’re NorthWestern Energy customers,” Hedges said.

NorthWestern, the largest monopoly utility serving Montana, owns a 30% share of Colstrip Unit 4, a twin share to Talen’s 30% state in Unit 3. The other owners are PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric, of Oregon, and Puget Sound Energy and Avista Corp, of Washington.

In a separate lawsuit against Talen’s Colstrip predecessor, PPL Corp, Talen claims that PPL wrongfully took $733 million of the net proceeds from the sale of PPL’s Montana hydroelectric dams before spinning off its coal power properties to Talen Montana in 2015.

Talen alleges that PPL’s actions left the current Colstrip Power Plant operator and co-owner “unable to fund its significant obligations both for environmental remediation, as well as obligations to other creditors such as its employees’ and former employees’ pension plan.”

Raggio told legislators that a report for the last quarter showed the pension 94% funded.

Wednesday, Talen Energy told Lee Montana Newspapers that Talen expected to have the pension fully funded by the end of 2025.

Earlier in the week, past and present Colstrip employees received letters from Talen CEO Alex Hernandez addressing how the bankruptcy of Talen Energy Supply and its subsidiaries would affect pensions. Hernandez told employees that payments to the pension fund would continue through the bankruptcy.

Court records show Talen requested authority to spend up to $14.7 million on an interim basis to pay for its Colstrip co-ownership obligations including pension and payroll obligations during the bankruptcy. He noted that the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a federal agency that bails out troubled private pensions, was available as a backup.

In the same letter, non-union employees were told that lump sum payments weren’t an option during the bankruptcy. Talen clarified to Lee that the suspension of lump sum payments applied to employees other than those at Colstrip, which didn’t have the option.

Raggio said that Colstrip expenses would be among those covered by $1.7 billion in debtor in possession financing the company had secured to cover costs during the bankruptcy.

The mostly cordial hearing flared briefly after Raggio was asked by Chairman Mary McNally, a Billings democrat, to comment about Colstrip Unit 3 recently being down.

“Unit 3 is not down. Unit 3 is running. Unit 4 is out on a maintenance outage, but just routine maintenance, but Unit 3 is actively running,” Raggio said.

Sen. McNally replied, “OK thanks. I just heard that in here.” Then, Raggio cut her off.

“I’ve heard a lot of things, and I want to correct them, but you know,” Raggio said.

A few minutes later, Rep. Denise Hayman, a Bozeman Democrat, raised the issue of Unit 3 operations again.

“Just to be perfectly clear, three was down and it went online today, is that correct?” Hayman said.

Raggio replied that it might have come online a day earlier.

“I think we’re splitting hairs here,” Hayman said. “It has been down. Correct?”

Raggio replied “it has been down, Representative Hayman.”

The exciter servicing the power plant’s Unit 3 generator needs repairs, which most likely will have to be done in North Carolina.

Two of the power plant’s other owners, both with a stake in Unit 3, had confirmed to Lee Montana in the past week that repairs needed for Unit 3 have impacted Colstrip’s performance for several weeks. The cost of repairs, including the exciter, is expected to be significant, which is no small matter given that the power plant’s six owners have disagreed about Colstrip maintenance costs for several years, with most of the owners wanting to spend less than Talen, as power plant operator, has requested.

There was a letter submitted into evidence Thursday indicating that Colstrip owners with a combined 70% stake in the power plant, had learned about Talen’s financial problems through the news and wanted to know why Talen hadn’t told them.

“Talen’s failure to report material changes in its financial condition is inconsistent with its fiduciary duties as Operator, and augments concern about Talen’s ability to continue to perform in that role,” the owner’s wrote. Power plant co-owners Portland General Electric, Avista Corp., PacifiCorp and Puget Sound Energy had issued the letter.

The four owners went on to say that Talen’s actions impact their ability to make decisions about safe and compliant operation of Colstrip and jeopardized the continued operation of the units. The letter was issued April 12, nearly a month before Talen’s bankruptcy filing.

Relations between Talen and Colstrip’s majority owners have been strained for a few years because of maintenance spending disagreements. In 2021, Talen persuaded legislators to pass a law empowering Montana’s attorney general to dictate repairs and impose daily fines of $100,000 on any Colstrip owner out of compliance.

Most of Colstrip’s power is consumed in Washington and Oregon, where climate change laws require utilities to begin cutting coal from customer supply starting in 2025. Colstrip owners in those state’s object to costly repairs beneficial to the plant’s operation after their exits.

One legislator in 2021 likened the scenario to a divorce in which the “Pacific NorthWest owners were trashing the house and keying the car on their way out the door.”

Another Talen-backed law requires all Colstrip arbitration to take place in Montana, nullifying the arbitration terms of the Colstrip Ownership and Operations agreement. With both laws, the state of Montana attempts to override the private business contract that’s governed the power plant for 40 nearly years. The owners and the state are now tangled in lawsuits over the new laws.

The only owner not signing onto the letter demanding information about Talen’s financial troubles, was NorthWestern Energy, the largest monopoly utility operating in Montana and a 30% shareholder in Unit 4.

In an April 29 earnings call, NorthWestern President Brian Bird said the utility didn’t expect Talen’s financial troubles to harm Colstrip.

“I would say this, we’ve been in contact with Talen and we’re thinking through the implications. I think, make sure it’s clear to, understand that Talen is an owner of Unit 3. We’re an owner of Unit 4. Though, we have a reciprocate sharing agreement between the two units, nonetheless, how that bankruptcy could impact the operations at the plant, they are the operator. We’re certainly keeping our eyes on, at this point in time, we do not believe it will have an impact on the operations of the plant,” Bird said.

Thursday, McNally said called the Colstrip situation untenable and asked Talen for an assurance it would be communicating with the other power plant owners.

“I can commit that we will stay in communication to the extent we can with the co-owners and I would ask that they do the same with us,” Raggio said.

