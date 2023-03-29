There could soon be a tax for suing the state government over not enforcing federal clean air and water laws, or the endangered species act, under a bill brought by Montana Republican legislators targeting nonprofit organizations.

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the money tax-exempt nonprofits use to sue agencies over “government action,” namely not enforcing environmental law, should be taxable at 6.75%.

“Government action means the implementation or application of the federal Clean Air Act, federal Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, Surface Mining, you get it, it's basically issues dealing with our natural resources,” Hertz testified.

Republican lawmakers have launched several bills to limit opposition to fossil fuels, this as the state's largest utility, NorthWestern Energy, attempts to double its owned coal power generation by acquiring an additional 222 megawatts of Colstrip Power Plant.

Hertz said nonprofit groups challenging government agency enforcement of environmental law are “disrupting lifestyles here in Montana.” He said some nonprofits are violating IRS rules limiting nonprofit participation in lobbying and politics.

The tax-exempt status given to nonprofit organizations prohibits participation in election campaigns of individual candidates, while also limiting, but not banning, participation in activities that attempt to influence legislation. “Organizations may conduct educational meetings, prepare and distribute educational materials, or otherwise consider public policy issues in an educational manner without jeopardizing their tax-exempt status,” per the IRS.

One thing specifically defined in the Internal Revenue Code, is the nonprofit status of public interest law firms, the kind used frequently to challenge abuse and negligence by government.

No one spoke in support of the Hertz bill, but several nonprofits raised the issue of SB 524 harming the right of the people to petition the government for redress of grievances. The U.S. Constitution forbids the creation of laws that violate the right to redress.

“I do really appreciate and love the Constitution,” said Derf Johnson, of the Montana Environmental Information Center. "I believe it is a wonderful guiding document, and it provides a marketplace of ideas that we all cherish. This bill attempts to diminish and infringe upon that particular right, both under the First Amendment, where it provides that organizations and individuals may petition the government.

“This bill is meant to infringe upon and chill that activity," he added. "There’s also a companion provision included within the Montana constitution where people have the right to peacefully assemble and petition the government for grievances. What this bill does is it singles out an individual class of folks, an individual activity, individual type of speech, and says, 'Well, we're going to make you pay taxes on this.'”

In Montana, the state and federal government have repeatedly been sued into compliance with environmental law. The state Department of Environmental Quality took no action to deal with leaking coal ash ponds at Colstrip Power Plant until members of the Colstrip community and nonprofit conservation groups filed lawsuits over the ongoing environmental damage. One day’s leakage from ash ponds was the equivalent of an Olympic-sized swimming pool seeping into the groundwater.

The Environmental Protection Agency required no modern pollution controls to capture nitrogen oxides at the power plant until MEIC sued a decade ago. In the end, EPA estimated the controls would capture another 12,000 tons of air pollution per year.

In 2017 nonprofit conservation groups and private landowners sued the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation for requiring drillers to disclose the chemicals pumped into the ground to facture oil shale. The groups were concerned about contaminated groundwater posing a public health risk. The next year the state of Montana wrote rules requiring drilling companies to disclose details about the chemical ingredients.

In 2009, the nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, sued the EPA for not releasing details about deficiencies in the cleanup of the deadly asbestos contamination in the northwest Montana community of Libby. The details released three years later outlined how EPA misrepresented public health information to Libby residents, among other things.

“It doesn't seem like the nonprofits that are bringing these lawsuits are necessarily wrong,” said Nevin Graves, of Missoula. “And oftentimes they're pointing out unconstitutional reports of the law. That's being put before the courts and the courts are finding that unconstitutional. I don't think that's a problem.”

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were critical of the bill. Sen Andrea Olsen, a Missoula attorney who over the years has built a reputation for identifying unconstitutional bills that once passed were eventually thrown out by the courts, said SB 524 wouldn’t hold up.

“You know, the Montana Constitution actually obligates us, under Section One of Part 13., ‘The legislature shall provide protection for the people against harmful and unfair practices by either foreign or domestic corporations, individuals and associations.’” Olsen said. “If we fail to do that as the Legislature. If we fail to pass laws that sufficiently protect our constituents’ rights, or their rights to a clean and healthy environment, their right to live free of damage. . . I mean, this organization sued the state hospital for unconstitutional care. Who is, who was supposed to do that? If we don't have, if we don't do our job, and the people are organizing to make sure that these things are done, why do you think it's wrong for them to be able to sue the state, using that mission of theirs to protect those constitutional rights that we also have an obligation to protect?”

Hertz countered that the lawsuits could still occur, under his bill, but taxes would have to be paid.

“I'm not stopping them from suing,” Hertz said. “Basically, I’m just classifying this as taxable income when I sue somebody, I'm doing it with after-tax dollars. So, these individuals are raising money to sue the state to disrupt our livelihood. The individuals making those are getting donations, tax-deductible donations, while the rest of us are using our after- tax dollars to defend these lawsuits and defend the way of life here in Montana.”