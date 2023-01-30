Legislature takes up recent redrawing of PSC districts

State lawmakers are considering revisions to the political districts of Montana’s Public Service Commission, one year after a panel of federal judges declared them unconstitutional and forced a redrawing.

Legislators this week will hear a two-step proposal to recognize the districts drawn by Montana’s secretary of state under court order in early 2021. If they recognize the districts, lawmakers would then go about drawing PSC districts of their own.

At issue is the “one person, one vote” provision of the 14th Amendment, which requires that political districts balance, within reason, so voters are equally represented. After going 19 years without revision — a job belonging to the Montana Legislature — the populations of Montana’s PSC districts were out of whack. The state’s least populated district, which included the Hi-Line region, had 53,000 fewer people than its most populated district, which included Bozeman and southwest Montana.

The PSC regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers. Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal. The commission is charged with assuring captive customers have reasonably priced, reliable electric and natural gas service, while assuring utilities receive a fixed rate of return.

“The suit was because there wasn't an equal population balance, and I still don't think they got there,” Sen. Keith Regier, told the Senate Energy Committee. “It appears to me that the federal court was focused on staying in the county boundaries and we don’t have to stay within county boundaries. We can’t if we’re going to get back to equal population.”

It’s Regier’s Senate Bill 109 that revises the districts.

The previous imbalance favored the sparsely populated Hi-Line. Three voters, two from Gallatin County, one from Flathead County, sued, taking Montana's top election official, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, to court to force a change in time for the 2022 primary election.

Jacobsen presented the court with a revised PSC map that adhered to the Legislatures’ previous practice of not dividing counties when drawing PSC districts. By shuffling four counties, the secretary of state brought the five PSC districts within of a 5.5% population difference. The U.S. Supreme Court had previously accepted a 10% difference as constitutional.

The judicial panel ruling on Montana’s districts, comprised of Ninth Circuit Judge Paul Watford and U.S. District judges Donald Molloy and Brian Morris, made one change to Jacobsen’s map in order to keep the Blackfeet Reservation in a single district.

The voters who sued had proposed a map with the largest difference in population being 1.5%, but also split counties.

Once the court selected Jacobsen’s map, the judges emphasized that the Legislature was free to draw its own, either before the 2022 election or in regular session in 2023 — as long as what the Legislature produced is constitutional.

There was some subtle ribbing of Regier about how the previous PSC map became unconstitutional over 19 years. Had the 2013 Legislature chosen to redraw the districts, a decision that would have likely started in the House or Senate energy committees, the lawsuit wouldn’t have occurred.

“Sen. Regier, who was the chairman of Energy in the House in 2013?,” asked Sen. Dan Zolnikov of Billings.

The chairman of House Energy in 2013, was Keith Regier, whose bill would require the lawmakers to evaluate the districts in the session following each Census. Senate Bill 109 doesn’t require the districts be adjusted every 10 years.

The House Federal Relations Energy and Telecommunications Committee takes up SB 109 on Tuesday.