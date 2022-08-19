Lifelong baseball fan leaves behind a field of dreams

The planning site has been mapped out, the fundraising goal set and the foundations logo displayed across town for nearly a decade, but now Landon’s Miracle Park is finally complete. The park, which officially opened Wednesday, is a tribute to a local baseball fan who always dreamed of playing in the big leagues but whose health conditions prevented him from getting the chance.

Through the efforts of Landon's parents Marcie and Scott Smith and his community, a state-of the art, inclusive baseball field is now the second one of its kind in Montana and available to the public for anyone with a disability.

“Marcie, Scott, you did it,” Billings Mayor Bill Cole proclaimed at the opening ceremony. “This is truly a legacy to Landon that will bless thousands of others for decades to come.”

The grand opening, which featured food, live music, a dunk tank, photo booth, prize giveaways, appearances by local sports team mascots, the Rocky Mountain College Cheerleading team and a pre-game national anthem performance, was the culmination of a community effort to honor the life of a young man whose physical limitations never stopped him from loving the game he couldn’t play or inspiring others in his life.

“I had no idea of what an amazing community I lived in until we lost Landon,” Landon's mother Marcie Smith, who founded Landon's Miracle Foundation, said. “And then I realized that we have quite the village here and I thank each and every one of you.”

A life full of baseball and challenges

Landon Smith was born June 5, 1995 with a severe case of Spina Bifida – a birth defect where the spine is never fully developed and can limit mobility depending on its severity. In Landon’s case, he was born with a portion of his spine protruding out of his back that required immediate surgery. The surgery was a success but left his body paralyzed from the shoulders down. It also meant frequent trips in and out of the hospital for various treatments and surgeries throughout his entire life.

Despite this, Landon’s successful birth was viewed as a miracle by his family and his life was remembered for the positive spirit he maintained.

“He just had a great attitude and a way to keep rolling no matter what was going on,” his father Scott Smith said. “And people just loved him for that and seemed to gravitate towards him.”

Known for his love of WWE, panda bears and Justin Bieber, Landon was never excluded by his peers for his condition. Rather, he was well-liked throughout his school years by classmates, teachers and friends alike and was never left out of any social gatherings. People would often share stories of his sense of humor and way with words.

“I still share Landon-isms on Facebook all the time,” Marcie said. “He used to tell me when I was acting crazy, ‘Mom, your brain’s all wavy; get it straight.’”

The biggest passion in Landon’s life became baseball. Marcie said he grew an affinity for the game through his older brother Dane playing as a kid. This grew into a fanatical love of the New York Yankees during the years and of star player Derek Jeter along with players from nearby pro teams like Ichiro Suzuki and Tim Tebow. Landon would spend much of his childhood going to his brother’s baseball games as well as those of the Billings Mustangs, Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies games.

His dream was to one day make it to the major leagues and hit a grand slam, but he was never given the chance. He had attempted to play baseball through Billings Eagle Mount, but the dirt field made moving in his electric chair extremely difficult.

“I can remember leaving after the first day and Landon saying to me in the car, ‘No more of that,’” Scott said.

Landon was never able to successfully play baseball himself, but this setback never stopped him from enjoying the game. He managed to remain involved by attending as many games as he could, practicing hand signals with friends and families and playing games of catch with his dad every day after school.

“He had a heck of an arm and I can attest to that,” Scott said with a laugh. “He got a couple good shots on me over the years.”

His love of the game would stay with him up to the very end of his life.

One day, during the spring of 2013, Marcia heard a faint noise coming from Landon’s room. She found him with his head swollen and his body seizing. It was later discovered that his shunt – the device inserted to drain excess fluid from the skull – had plugged up. They raced over to the hospital where an emergency procedure was done to reduce the swelling.

“And he managed to survive all that,” Marcia said. “So that was another miracle.”

The medical emergency took a physical toll on Landon and he went to Phoenix, Arizona to begin rehabilitation. By this time his personality had changed and chances were slim that he would fully recover. Another result of the seizure was a hernia that would eventually burst while he was in Arizona. His family knew he wouldn’t be able to recover from this and made the decision to fly him home to be with his family.

Landon died from these complications in early June 2013, two days before his 18th birthday. Around the same time, he had become a recipient of a Make-A-Wish foundation grant and was due to go to New York to see the Yankees play and meet Derek Jeter and the recently-acquired Ichiro Suzuki on his birthday. Instead, his open casket service was held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church with 900 people in attendance. Two days later, on his parents’ wedding anniversary, he was laid to rest.

“So Monday, we lose Landon, Wednesday is his birthday and Friday, our anniversary, is his funeral,” Marcie said. “That week of June, we hate.”

Leaving a Legacy

The day following his death, Marcie penned Landon’s obituary with tributes from those most meaningful in his life along with information for the service. When finishing the message, she added that in lieu of flowers, memorials could be made to "Landon's Legacy Foundation" to support his favorite causes.

At the time, the foundation hadn’t begun officially and Smith wasn’t sure at the time what exactly it would be supporting. She had received various donations, but nothing that could be sustained over time. She knew she wanted to do something to honor her son and that something came to her when she was stopped at the intersection of 32nd Street West and Central Avenue. At a red light, she looked over and noticed the playground at Faith Evangelical Church and began thinking of another park for people with disabilities.

“And it was almost like I heard Landon’s voice whisper to me and he said, ‘Mom… baseball,’” Marcie said.

Soon after, she established the Landon’s Legacy Foundation to raise funds towards a new ballpark designed specifically for people with disabilities. She reached out to Billings Parks and Recreation about the project and acquiring suitable land, which led to exploring their options through a new master plan. During this time they would also get in touch with the Miracle League, a nationwide organization that develops local baseball parks and teams for children with disabilities.

Marcie, along with the Parks & Rec Department, soon began visiting with other Miracle fields across the country to learn what exactly theirs would need, along with adding their own features. In addition to the Miracle League’s rubberized turf field to accommodate wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment, Marcie began adding other amenities to the park’s final design to recreate the experience of going to a big league game while Parks and Rec developed its infrastructure including irrigation, water systems and new parking lots.

“What was originally a $300,000 field quickly became a $1,000,000 field,” she said. “This park is for him and I wasn’t going to cut any corners for it.”

Team spirit is another element of all Miracle League fields, their location and overall design. Before they are constructed, ballpark sites are placed adjacent to preexisting, conventional ballparks for people with disabilities to be near and more involved with other local baseball teams.

“Poly Vista Park really was the perfect location,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Whitaker said. “Because they already had those three other existing parks there.”

With the design and location determined, the foundation along with Billings Kiwanis set a goal for $1 million and began raising money through various activities, fundraisers and events over the next nine years. Landon’s family and the friends he had made over the years made finding support for their cause easy from the beginning.

“We were really joined at the hip,” Scott said of his relationship with Landon. “He would come to work with me every day and ‘sell’ cars to his teachers and just be around the whole crew. My buddies were his buddies.”

During this time, the foundation spread awareness of the lack of options available to residents with disabilities and garnered significant support and exposure around Billings through hats, t-shirts and car window decals. Former Billings Kiwanis President and Landon’s Legacy Secretary Julie Thomason said the increasing support of their mission has been apparent over the years.

“I think there’s interest as people begin to understand more about inclusive fields and I think it’s grown tremendously,” she said. “It takes time and community involvement to get something like this going and I think we got that.”

To highlight this point, she said between 80 and 120 people attended the field’s groundbreaking ceremony last fall while over 500 people attended the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“In my 16 years of ribbon-cutting ceremonies, I have never seen that many people come out,” Whitaker said.

The top of the second inning

The miracle field may be completed, but just marks the end of Phase 1 for the future plans of Poly Vista Park. Phase 2 of what will be referred to as Landon’s Park will look to add an entire separate inclusive playground while Phase 3 will focus on a new spray park. Funding and fundraising has not yet begun for these projects but will be explored by the foundation in the coming weeks.

With the Miracle Field complete, Parks and Rec will oversee its maintenance and programming going forward with a Miracle Fall and Spring League currently available for kids to sign up. Marcie points out though, inclusivity isn’t just for kids with disabilities.

“Oftentimes you think of just kids with disabilities using these parks, but disabled veterans and older people wanting to play with their grandkids are also going to be able use this space,” she said.

Following the ribbon cutting at the new field, a ceremonial home run was made by local children with disabilities at the event in honor of Landon’s dream. They were met with cheers from the crowd and high-fives at home plate like Landon always dreamed of.

“I think Landon loved the game because of the team aspect,” Marcie said. “And with this new field these kids can feel like they get to play on a real team and get the whole experience.”