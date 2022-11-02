Local author donates books to Billings high schools

During a recent visit at West High School to discuss his novel 600 Hours of Edward, Billings-based author Craig Lancaster couldn’t help but notice the degrading conditions of the students' copies. Worn out spines and tattered covers were the norm after near constant use since it was added to the school district’s curriculum in 2012.

“They had seen a lot of action in recent years,” Lancaster said. “So I just thought that it was time for a refresher.”

Soon after the visit, Lancaster checked with his publisher to determine how much it would cost to replace the books in all the high schools and began a GoFundMe campaign without their knowledge or involvement.

Not 12 hours later after starting the campaign, Lancaster exceeded $1,100 in donations.

His original goal was to raise enough money for 50 new books for each public high school in Billings. Following some input from the schools, he's now personally delivering 40 new paperback copies to each one along with 30 going to the career center.

Donations came primarily from friends and family members of Lancaster both in and out of town with individuals contributing from Virginia, Ohio and Texas. The donations ranged from $20 to $100 with the author adding matching donations. It was when an anonymous donor made a $500 contribution that the fundraising goal was met.

Lancaster was surprised by the speedy and generous response to the campaign, but not by the collective support amongst educators.

“This was very much a community effort, however you’d like to define that,” he said. “Whether through the Billings community or an online community, they really came together and that was the most gratifying part.”

His first experience with public education in Billings came ten years ago when Edward was re-published in 2012 and a group of local English teachers in the district advocated for its addition to the high school curriculum reading list. The book was quickly accepted. Since then, Lancaster has regularly met with classes that have read the book.

When delivering the new copies to Senior High School Tuesday, he met with principal Jeff Uhren along with English students and teachers to discuss the novel and answer questions about its plot, his writing process, its sequels and specific details like the protagonist's affinity for the 1960s cop show Dragnet.

Uhren said all the schools can immediately benefit from this donation since they are already on the reading list and aren’t subject to a review process by the district board of trustees. Budgets also aren't impacted since they were already paid for.

“Definitely excited,” Uhren said of how he felt when he learned about the new books. “[It’s] not all that common to get donations like this so it definitely helps when the books have been used for as long as these have.”

600 Hours of Edward tells the story of a 39-year-old with Asperger’s syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder, Edward Stanton, who lives alone on a rigid and detailed daily routine in Billings. When a single mother and her son move in across the street, he is faced with potential changes to his schedule and life along with past personal grievances over the course of 25 days, or 600 hours.

Lancaster says he can’t say how popular or unpopular his book is with students, since they rarely criticize it during his visits but thinks students can connect with the story due to its familiar setting and neurodivergent protagonist.

During Lancaster's visit to Senior, one teacher recalled the excitement a student felt reading the first book they'd read with a character who was also autistic. Lancaster said this response, along with empathy felt during specific scenes, is common throughout most of the classes he meets with.

Although not originally from Montana, Lancaster has lived in Billings since 2006—excluding a two-year period in Maine—and has gone on to write 10 books. Most of them are set either in Billings or the eastern region of Montana.

He frequently returns to these settings due to the emotional connections he’s developed over the years but also because of his lack of deep roots to the area.

“It’s been really rich ground to work on,” he said about writing in Billings. “And I would have really dug reading a book set in my town when I was in high school.”

Because of both his prior support from local teachers and his own belief in public education, Lancaster hopes both the book and community efforts to bring it to students will continue to inspire readers.

Lancaster believes local teachers were so adamant about including the book in the district's curriculum because they saw its potential from the beginning.

“They’re the ones who pushed for this book because they know how to reach these kids,” he said. “And if they’re the ones who are making sure of that, I’ll be the one making sure they have the books.”