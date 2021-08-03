1 dead, 2 hospitalized after First Avenue North crash in Billings

One person is dead and at least two people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash on First Avenue North in Billings.

Speaking shortly after 9 p.m. Billings Police Department Lt. Matt Lennick said it appeared one of the vehicles had been southbound on North 12th Street and pulled out into the intersection when there was a collision with another vehicle that was westbound on First Avenue North.

The crash left the westbound vehicle on its side. A female passenger in that vehicle died, according to Lennick. Drivers from the two pickup trucks involved were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. The lieutenant did not immediately have more details about the drivers.

Lennick said the police department's crash investigation team had been called out to the scene. Drivers should avoid the area, as investigators will have it closed for most of the night.

Alongside BPD, American Medical Response and the Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene. Police vehicles were used to block off portions of North 12th Street, as well as First Avenue North from roughly North 11th Street to North 13th Street.

The crash left both vehicles disabled in front of Lovers Playground near The Loft Dance Club and across the street from the Billings Public Auto Auction.

