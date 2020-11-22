1 dead after car crash involving horse on highway near Busby

One person is dead after their passenger car hit a horse on U.S. Highway 212 near Busby in Big Horn County, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A 17-year-old boy died of injuries after he struck the horse with the passenger car he was driving eastbound near mile marker 23 on U.S. Highway 212.

The fatal crash is one of three car crashes involving the same horse. Two vehicles traveling the same stretch of Highway 212 hit the dead horse's body afterward and were damaged, but no injuries were reported from those crashes.

After hitting the horse the 17-year-old and his vehicle went off the roadway and through a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop several hundred yards from the road, according to MHP Trooper Jared Delaney

The fatal crash was discovered during the response to the subsequent crashes caused by vehicles hitting the horse's body. Delaney said he was not on scene during the initial response but that responders were able to find the original, fatal crash after arriving on report of the later crashes.

Sometime after the teenager hit the horse an eastbound pickup truck hauling a U-Haul trailer struck the horse's body, swerved off the roadway and rolled before coming to a rest on its side.