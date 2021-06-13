1 dead after Saturday motorcycle crash in Carbon County

A 55-year-old man is dead after a Saturday motorcycle crash in Carbon County that witnesses say happened after the man waved at other motorcyclists.

Initial information released by the Montana Highway Patrol late Saturday night puts the time of the crash at 2:33 p.m. and the location at mile marker 83 on U.S. Highway 212.

The crash happened north of the town of Roberts, MHP Trooper Jake Parker said.

The man was southbound and did a "biker wave" to a northbound motorist when the motorcycle went off to the right of the road, according to a crash narrative from MHP.

Parker described the biker wave as a way some motorcyclists acknowledge each other by sticking their hand out to the side and waving when they pass each other.

Witnesses said "he just lost control and went off the road," according to Parker.

Another passing motorist reported the crash, he said.

As the motorcycle went off the road to the right the bike rotated clockwise and then rolled multiple times, throwing the rider several feet from the motorcycle, according to MHP. Parker said the man was thrown into the borrow pit